After the disappointing news that Full Frontal With Samantha Bee would not return for a new season, all eyes turned to Samantha Bee in order to see where the comedian (and former Jeopardy host hopeful) would go next.

While there is still time for The Daily Show to recruit Bee as the next host, for now, she will take herself on the road in 2023 for a new stage show titled Your Favorite Woman.

The show has been described as an “obscene vanity project” that will feature Bee reminding “celebrating women” who are “inherently magical beings despite what six Supreme Court justices and your Instagram feed wants you to believe.” That’s a pretty monumental undertaking, and if anyone could do it, it’s her. In a press release, Bee explained:

Many of the best segments we did on Full Frontal focused on making complex issues more accessible. And I am called to do that once again. Not sure why. Nothing much is happening in the world of women’s bodily autonomy, so I am taking it upon myself to teach the parts of Sex Ed that should’ve been taught by your gym teacher. I’m excited to have the opportunity to reach a theater full of people at once, instead of my other plan – to individually knock on doors and deliver this show in living room after living room. And so, in the immortal words of one of our most renowned news icons [Bill O’Reilly]: ‘We’ll do it live. F*ck it’

The tour will make its way to 15 cities across the country next spring. Until then, you can binge Full Frontal on HBO Max.

