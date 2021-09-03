Samantha Bee ‘Auditioned’ To Host ‘Jeopardy!’ With A Demo Reel

Samantha Bee already has her own self-titled show to handle on TBS, but the Full Frontal host has officially thrown her hat in the ring to become the next full-time host of Jeopardy! Well, kind of.

The former Comedy Central standout shared a Jeopardy! “audition” video on Thursday that saw her basically riff her way through a mostly not real attempt at taking the recently vacated job after Mike Richards resigned from the show in shame. But while Bee is enthusiastic about the gig, she may not have as much experience with the job as some others who served as guest host earlier in the year.

“There’s a category for four-letter words?” Bee asked at one point in the rapid-fire video. “Are you allowed to say f*ck on Jeopardy!?”

The video is a brief joke about the topsy-turvy ride the show has been on in recent weeks thanks to Richards, the once-crowned new host to follow Alex Trebek after his death. Richards has resigned in shame now, both from his hosting gig but also his work as an executive producer, so maybe there’s a chance what’s left of the show’s leadership will actually give Bee a shot.

“All those people who’ve been saying “who is Samantha Bee?” for years were right!” the video’s description said.

What’s more, though, the video posted on YouTube also serves as a fundraiser for Planned Parenthood so the added attention on what’s been a very tumultuous job has at least gone to a good cause here.