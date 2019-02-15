BBC America

It’s more than okay to be obsessed with Killing Eve. The first season of the BBC America series made it into the top five of our (and pretty much everyone else’s) Best TV Shows of 2018. On top of much-deserved neverending praise, Killing Eve star Sandra Oh just won a Critics’ Choice Award, a Golden Globe, and a SAG Award for her work on the show as Eve. (I’m still waiting on justice for co-stars Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw though.)

The official trailer for season two appropriately — in the series’ twisted sort of way — dropped yesterday on Valentine’s Day, and now April really can’t get here soon enough. Until then, there is this: Uproxx recently spoke with Sandra Oh during the winter TCA Press Tour about the overwhelming response to the series, as well as what to expect from the new season, which sees Emerald Fennell is taking over for Phoebe Waller-Bridge as lead writer on the show. But first, we had to get to the bottom of a very pressing issue.

First things first: What did you choose on the menu?

I chose the tuna. But I’m a sharer and I want a bite of everything, so I’m sharing a bunch of stuff with my team too. But I always feel like at these events, no matter what – [after] every award show I always have a burger. I always have a big burger.

Where do you usually get the burger from?

I don’t want to say where I live, but there is this burger place near my house … and they have great burger. I had a burger after the Globes, and it was a burger from the Beverly Hilton.

It doesn’t matter where it is. As long as there’s a burger.

Burger and fries. Burger and fries.

What kind of burger though?

No cheese. A lot of mayo. A lot of pickles. Yeah. Medium rare, but I don’t like it flat. I like homemade fat patties. I like a lot of mayo, and I like a lot of pickles. And no cheese.

Now that that’s been revealed, what can you say – I guess without spoiling too much, but if you want to spoil, go ahead – about season two of Killing Eve?

You know, I’d say definitely for Eve’s character – her journey – it gets super dark. I feel like she is pushed to the limit in her, not so much pursuit of Villanelle at this point, but her dynamic with Villanelle and her pursuit of her job. And she’s pushed to the limit, and then she goes over. She fell over. Yeah.