Along with Tiger King, The Queen’s Gambit, and baking, Sarah Cooper has been one of the breakout stars of the pandemic. The comic rose to fame for her TikTok videos, in which she lip synched along to otherwise interminable Donald Trump speeches, finding both comedy and weird bits of sad humanity in someone who’s been largely absent from public life the last month-plus. Cooper wasn’t sad to see him go, and she was smart enough to show she has range. Now she even has her own show, which won’t — far as we know — involve impersonating a former world leader.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, CBS picked up an untitled comedy from Cooper, which is based on her book How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings. The show’s pilot was written by Cooper and Cindy Chupack (Modern Family, Divorce), who will also serve as showrunner. As per THR, the show “revolves around three women at different stages in their careers at a male-dominated company help each other navigate modern gender politics in their professional and personal lives.”

Cooper’s ascent has been meteoric, but she didn’t rest with the shtick that made her famous. She quickly nabbed a gig guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! and she parlayed that into a Netflix special. Now this.

(Via THR)