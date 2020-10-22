As promised, TikTok superstar Sarah Cooper’s first Netflix special is set to premiere this Fall, sooner than you think. Sarah Cooper’s Everything’s Fine will start streaming on October 27, and when it does, it will have an absolute bonanza of celebrities on hand. The comedian quickly struck viral gold thanks to her lip-synching videos mocking President Trump, which were a social media favorite during the pandemic, so it’s no surprise she had some A-List fans who were on board for her debut special. But wait until you see this giant list of guest stars:

Aubrey Plaza

Ben Stiller

Connie Chung

Danielle Brooks

Eddie Pepitone

Fred Armisen

Helen Mirren

Jane Lynch

Jon Hamm

Jonathan Van Ness

Jordan Black

Marcella Arguello

Marisa Tomei

Megan Thee Stallion

Tommy Davidson

Whoopi Goldberg

Winona Ryder

In case that’s not enough celebrities for you, the special is also being produced by Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne. Here’s the official synopsis via Netflix:

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine is a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Sarah is joined by a fantastic array of special guests who participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans.

And you can check out some promo shots below:

One person who probably won’t be watching Cooper’s special is Donald Trump. While the president is often the subject of Cooper’s viral sketches, he told Fox News back in August that he hasn’t watched the videos yet. Although, he did say he’d like to see them, but only if they’re positive.

We’re guessing he stayed away.

Sarah Cooper’s Everything Fine hits Netflix on October 27.