As promised, TikTok superstar Sarah Cooper’s first Netflix special is set to premiere this Fall, sooner than you think. Sarah Cooper’s Everything’s Fine will start streaming on October 27, and when it does, it will have an absolute bonanza of celebrities on hand. The comedian quickly struck viral gold thanks to her lip-synching videos mocking President Trump, which were a social media favorite during the pandemic, so it’s no surprise she had some A-List fans who were on board for her debut special. But wait until you see this giant list of guest stars:
Aubrey Plaza
Ben Stiller
Connie Chung
Danielle Brooks
Eddie Pepitone
Fred Armisen
Helen Mirren
Jane Lynch
Jon Hamm
Jonathan Van Ness
Jordan Black
Marcella Arguello
Marisa Tomei
Megan Thee Stallion
Tommy Davidson
Whoopi Goldberg
Winona Ryder
In case that’s not enough celebrities for you, the special is also being produced by Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne. Here’s the official synopsis via Netflix:
Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine is a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Sarah is joined by a fantastic array of special guests who participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans.
And you can check out some promo shots below:
One person who probably won’t be watching Cooper’s special is Donald Trump. While the president is often the subject of Cooper’s viral sketches, he told Fox News back in August that he hasn’t watched the videos yet. Although, he did say he’d like to see them, but only if they’re positive.
We’re guessing he stayed away.
Sarah Cooper’s Everything Fine hits Netflix on October 27.