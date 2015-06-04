Sarah Palin Called ‘Pedophile’ Lena Dunham The Liberal Josh Duggar

Getty Image

In a Mad Libs-like mix of people the internet has reasonable opinions of, Sarah Palin called Lena Dunham the liberal version of Josh Duggar, whatever that means, in an all-caps Facebook rant (is there any other kind?). The screed was inspired by something Bristol Palin wrote on Patheos that asked, “Let’s Get This Straight, Liberals – What Kinds of Molestation are Acceptable?”

Palin called out the “crazy” media for attacking Josh Duggar, who molested five underage girls when he was a teenager, but saluting Lena Dunham, who confessed to “experimenting sexually” with her sister in her book Not That Kind of Girl, for being “honest and witty.”

Mama Palin backed her daughter. “HEY LENA, WHY NOT LAUGH OFF EVERYONE’S SEXUAL ‘EXPERIMENTS’ AS YOU HAUGHTILY ENJOY REWARDS FOR YOUR OWN PERVERSION?” she yelled, before adding, “YOU PEDOPHILE, YOU.” It goes on:

The Duggar debate needs to shift from solely the boy’s obvious wrongdoing when he was 14 years old to now include: 1) The shocking, unethical leak of a private, legally protected counseling document by a politically motivated law enforcement official. Media – time to go after her or him for illegalities and for destroying the public’s trust in law enforcement. 2) The media’s hell-bent mission to go after the entire Duggar family for one member’s wrongdoing, while giving a total pass to perverted actions of someone like Lena Dunham – or any other leftwinger celeb caught doing awful things. Remember reports of the pedophile billionaire our former democrat president has been friends with and hung out with on the pedophile’s “orgy island” full of underage girls? Such obvious double standards applied to equally relevant stories underestimate the wisdom of the public, discredit the press, and spit on the graves of every American who fought and died for the press’s freedom. I hate for anyone to go through this game liberals are allowed to play, relentlessly attacking on an uneven playing field until a conservative’s career, relationships, and reputation are destroyed. To the media’s targets I encourage, “Rise above by never claiming ‘victim’, tell the truth, and keep the faith!” (Via)

If that blond hunter adds her two cents, we’ll have the perfect PROBLEMATIC sh*t storm.

