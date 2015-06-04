Sarah Palin Called ‘Pedophile’ Lena Dunham The Liberal Josh Duggar

In a Mad Libs-like mix of people the internet has reasonable opinions of, Sarah Palin called Lena Dunham the liberal version of Josh Duggar, whatever that means, in an all-caps Facebook rant (is there any other kind?). The screed was inspired by something Bristol Palin wrote on Patheos that asked, “Let’s Get This Straight, Liberals – What Kinds of Molestation are Acceptable?”
Palin called out the “crazy” media for attacking Josh Duggar, who molested five underage girls when he was a teenager, but saluting Lena Dunham, who confessed to “experimenting sexually” with her sister in her book Not That Kind of Girl, for being “honest and witty.”
Mama Palin backed her daughter. “HEY LENA, WHY NOT LAUGH OFF EVERYONE’S SEXUAL ‘EXPERIMENTS’ AS YOU HAUGHTILY ENJOY REWARDS FOR YOUR OWN PERVERSION?” she yelled, before adding, “YOU PEDOPHILE, YOU.” It goes on:
The Duggar debate needs to shift from solely the boy’s obvious wrongdoing when he was 14 years old to now include:
1) The shocking, unethical leak of a private, legally protected counseling document by a politically motivated law enforcement official. Media – time to go after her or him for illegalities and for destroying the public’s trust in law enforcement.
2) The media’s hell-bent mission to go after the entire Duggar family for one member’s wrongdoing, while giving a total pass to perverted actions of someone like Lena Dunham – or any other leftwinger celeb caught doing awful things. Remember reports of the pedophile billionaire our former democrat president has been friends with and hung out with on the pedophile’s “orgy island” full of underage girls?
Such obvious double standards applied to equally relevant stories underestimate the wisdom of the public, discredit the press, and spit on the graves of every American who fought and died for the press’s freedom. I hate for anyone to go through this game liberals are allowed to play, relentlessly attacking on an uneven playing field until a conservative’s career, relationships, and reputation are destroyed. To the media’s targets I encourage, “Rise above by never claiming ‘victim’, tell the truth, and keep the faith!” (Via)
If that blond hunter adds her two cents, we’ll have the perfect PROBLEMATIC sh*t storm.
Aren’t her 15 minutes up yet? Jesus.
Ugh why are these people making me defend Lena Dunham?
@Aon Duine This. Dunham doesn’t deserve to be defended regardless of who’s attacking her.
@Aon Duine – can you give more detail? I did not know about this.
If you ever hear anyone say, “and I’m not defending a child molester” they are about to defend a child molester.
It’s like saying “I’m not racist, but . . .” only much, much worse
can’t they both go away?
A) I don’t remember Lena Dunham ever going on record calling gays and trans people “pedophiles” or anything so she’s not guilty of being a massive hypocrite
B) I don’t remember everyone on the left screeching that Lena Dunham was being unfairly persecuted and that she made mistakes in the past but is now innocent for some reason. The only person saying anything about it was Lena Dunham (and not in a prime-time special either)
A) maybe not a hypocrite but still a molester (and proud of it)
B) no one said that because Lena was never “persecuted”. Her story came and went with no criminal charges.
@ughhhhh Persecution can only occur through criminal charges?
@ughhhh look up the difference between “persecution” and “prosecution”, the subtleties seem to have eluded you
Looks like Trig got access to the computer again.
Pretty sure Trig would be more coherent and reasoned in any response than Sarah.
@Miguel_Sanchez – got me there.
So she’s acknowledging Duggar is a pedophile? That’s a start, right?
It was. But then she quickly goes on to try and change the subject to things that aren’t nearly as disgusting/important as what she wants us to stop talking about.
duggar was wrong, dunham was wrong. both molested their sister(s) while underage. while not making it right, duggar has at least apologized (whether he means it or not) while dunham is unapologetic and proud. and some still find nothing wrong with what dunham did yet easily rip into duggar.
yes, duggar may be a hypocrite for doing that while preaching Christian values but does that make it ok for an atheist to be a molester just because they aren’t out there preaching morals and values? point being, neither duggar nor dunham should be protected for what they did no matter what their personality or beliefs. PERIOD.
I think Lena gets more leniency because: A) she confessed it of her own volition, B) she was substantially younger than Josh was, and most critically, C) her supposed victim has been very vocal about not feeling at all damaged by it, whereas the people in Josh’s case all remain anonymous and silent.
You’re hurting yourself here, ughhhhh. Good time to walk away from the keyboard, maybe?
I like the part when she equates the actions of a 14 year old who understands sex (albeit a completely distorted version of it) to a 7 year old who wouldn’t know any better.
so understanding a “completely distorted” version of something IS understanding it….hmm, interesting theory
The two don’t even fucking compare, Lena was 7 and just about every child psychologists and those who know what the hell they’re talking about says it’s just child curiosity. As opposed to a 14 year old teenager who should know better and did it multiple times. I’m not a Lena Dunham fan but holy shit they don’t compare at all.
It’s really depressing to think of how much money Sarah Palin has from and influence she has over the less-educated people of this country.
She made plenty of money I suppose, but she has almost no real influence or power anymore.
Please. As troubled as the Democrats are, they don’t make policy of oppressing people based on race, economic status and sexual orientation. And they don’t go out and then participate in the same activities they oppress. How many male Republican congressman and other staunch supporters have been caught canoodling with men? Or underaged people? Or underaged boys? And morons? Ever heard of evolution or climate change? The Republicans are one of the worst things going on in this country and have been for years.
Thank god we have the calm even handed voice of Sarah Palin to tell us both sides are bad vote republican.
“Both sides are bad, vote Republican” is basically my entire political philosophy.
Cant we just agree Dunham and Dugger are both awful?
Sure can.
I think that’s the point here that most people are missing.
I’m in.
@ Cdog923 – comparing what a 7 year old did to what a 14 year old did isn’t exactly comparing apples to apples.
Did… did you not read what Chimpo actually wrote there?
Well that originating post just disappeared…
hmm, the post i responded to with the above comment has mysteriously disappeared…..
Not for nothing, wasn’t Dunham 7 years old?? The Duggar kid supposedly got started at 14 right? That’s a little different.
I believe he was actually 12 when he started, and 14 when it was reported.
@JewLawJD: Exactly. She was in second grade, he was (likely) a Freshman in high school. The hell are we even talking about here??
A “freshman in highschool” = whatever age he was when this happened while he was “going to school” in the Duggar kitchen right? I mean, I’d be shocked if the Duggars were not all home schoolers.
Look, Sarah, you gotta relax.
Whoever wins we’re fucked. Already.
@Omar’s Ghost
Actually, Liberals can be just as oppressive, and in some cases are more oppressive than those on the right. Don’t believe me?
Check out this NPR-sponsored Oxford-style debate:
[www.npr.org]
The numbers speak for themselves; Liberals are stifling intellectual diversity on college campuses. Look at the results of the debate.
I liked Sarah Palin better when she was Lisa Ann.
@Timm Dont use facts. They hate that.
If you don’t think Democrats like the Clintons are Martin O’Malley are just as responsible for the awful criminal justice system we have now (which of course disproportionately hurt blacks and the poor), then I have a bridge in Brooklyn I’d like to sell you.
David Simon thinks that Mike O’Malley is responsible.
Crap Martin O’Malley. Mike O’Malley is responsible for something far worse…Yes Dear
Comment seems to have gotten eaten, so apologies in advance if it winds up reappearing later: why are all these Republicans voluntarily involving themselves in this Duggar case? Whether they’re defending him or saying that he’s bad but so is Lena Dunham, I don’t get why they’re getting into it. Maybe I just wasn’t paying attention, but I don’t remember Democratic politicians getting involved in the Dunham story (feel free to link examples of that happening if you’re so inclined). You don’t have to defend someone’s actions, either by direct defense or by invoking the similar actions of someone else, just because they’re on TV and they’d be likely to vote for you.
Lena Dunham did something wrong. She admitted it and has gotten closure with her sister.
The Duggar kid admitted what he did eventually, committed multiple acts of molestation and sought help. Clearly he has no closure with his sisters, if they are the only victims.
The Duggar family tried sweeping this under the rug and attempted to solve the problem with religious counseling from a pedofile. They went on television to defend their son and were clearly coached as they dodged questions like politicians.
Sarah Palin has simplified the situation on both sides into a tweetable reaction. She blames the media, but forgets that if you put your family on display for media consumption, you open yourself up to criticism/vitriol.
I’m sick of people jumping to defend people just because they’re in the same political party instead of policing their own.
Um, she might have said she was 7 when it started, then it was upgraded WHEN SHE PAID HER SISTER TO LET HER DO IT. Yeah… if you’re defending Dunham as “everyone does it at 7”, you’re a dysfunctional mess. No one normal touched their sister’s privates at 7. And we all know Dunham isn’t normal by any yardstick.
Normal? No. Fuck no. But comparing the actions of a 7 year old to that of a 14 year old is a bit different, wouldn’t you say?
Having said that, Palin is a poor man’s Bill Clinton. Both are hucksters for a dollar and living off past glory that in closer scrutiny…. not that glory-like.
Hey these apples are just like these oranges! Edit: These horrible, overrated apples are just like these terrible, incomprehensibley famous oranges!
Once again, Palin demonstrates her profound stupidity. Not exactly news.