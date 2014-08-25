Sarah Silverman May Have Been Super High And Everyone Was Talking About Her Boobs

08.25.14 17 Comments

The fan-cam caught the Kardashians doing what the Kardashians do best last night at the VMAs. If someone doesn’t have a camera on Sarah Silverman for the entire Emmys, America is missing out. I’m not one to insinuate anything, but SHE WAS SO SUPER DRUNK. Or maybe high (she proudly showed off her liquid pot to E!), or maybe she was just being normal ol’ great Sarah Silverman, and she has THOUGHTS on her boobs. “They’re the lowest they’ve ever been and the highest they’ll ever be.”

Never change, Sarah.

