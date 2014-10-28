Say Hello To This Baby Dressed As Uncle Leo From ‘Seinfeld’

The great Len Lesser, who played Uncle Leo on Seinfeld for 15 episodes (which seems impossible, not unlike how it’s hard to believe Puddy only made 11 appearances), sadly passed away in 2011, but his grouchy spirit lives on in a seven-month-old baby. Artist Kiersten Essenpreis is a Seinfeld superfan, so rather than make her child dress as Kenny Bania (Ovaltine mixed with breast milk is awful…I’ve heard), she chose Uncle Leo because “my son has remained mostly bald and has a surprising high tolerance to being dressed up like an old man.”

To complete the recreation, she and her husband even posed as Elaine and Leo’s physician.

If Baby Uncle Leo ever crawls into a toddler in a Baby Gerald costume, look out.

