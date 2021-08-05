Schitt’s Creek will never truly go away, as the show will (hopefully!) remain rewatchable on streaming services for years to come. But the creators of the feel-good family comedy want to give fans one last parting gift.

Word came on Thursday that father-son team Eugene and Dan Levy had put together a Schitt’s Creek coffee table book. According to TV Insider, it’s set to be a farewell of sorts to fans of the show, as its title is the same as the emotional special the show put together to discuss its rise in popularity ahead of its final season.

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek is officially set to arrive this October, more than a year after Pop TV’s Emmy-winning comedy bid viewers farewell. The Schitt’s Creek tie-in book penned by the Levys is described as a coffee-table keepsake. Released Tuesday, October 26, the publication will be available in hardcover ($40) and e-book ($16.99) formats. If the title seems familiar, that’s no coincidence as it was also used for the show’s televised farewell special.

The book is set to include character profiles of the cast, lots of photos, and some new details about the memorable moments from the show’s six seasons on air. There are also, of course, lots of wig images as well.

Other characters are also profiled and among other highlights are Moira’s endorsement of Herb Ertlinger Winery, Patrick and David’s first kiss, the Christmas Episode, and everything in between. Illustrated catalogues of David’s signature sweaters and Moira’s wigs will also feature in the must-have book.

For those still binging the show on streaming services, having a coffee table book to page through will be a great addition to the experience. But it doesn’t give them what they really want: another season (or a movie).