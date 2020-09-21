Schitt’s Creek was the big winner at the all-remote Emmy’s on Sunday night, with the cast taking home big awards and the show’s final season winning big to boot. But one of the show’s stars, who didn’t get a chance to celebrate with the rest of the cast at their respective watch parties, had an incredible reaction to all the winning.
Sarah Levy, who played loveable waitress and family friend Twyla, is actually the daughter of Eugene Levy and sister of Dan Levy, who both created the show. She was shocked by all the winning, and celebrated on Twitter on Monday.
I. AM. SPEECHLESS. https://t.co/ocCJ4rswoB
— Sarah Levy (@sarahlevy_) September 21, 2020
But her brother Daniel later shared how she really reacted which is basically to scream and jump around a whole lot in an increasingly excited manner. Levy posted a video that was taken of her throughout the night, and it’s a really adorable reaction to a lot of joy happening in the Levy extended family.
Last night happened so that this montage of my sister’s reactions could exist. Love you, @sarahlevy_ . Wish you could have been there with us…but this is almost better? Thanks for capturing it @outerbridge_g. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qKCIcdZtjj
— dan levy (@danjlevy) September 21, 2020
The video first shows her reaction to Catherine O’Hara winning Best Actress in a Comedy, where you immediately get acquainted with Levy screaming, the first of many times. Next up was her dad winning Best Actor in a Comedy, then Daniel for writing.
Each time, the screaming gets more excitable, as that’s somehow possible. Some “OH MY GOD”s were added in for the Comedy Writing Emmy, which was a nice touch for her brother. By the time the show won Best Comedy, even she had realized she was only saying “oh my god” again and again, as fitting a response to the triumph as it was.
Meanwhile, Annie Murphy, who also won an Emmy for her work as Alexis Rose on the show, also had an extremely relatable reaction to winning her award on Sunday, according to E News:
After taking home the trophy in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category at the 2020 Emmys, Annie Murphy spoke to E! News and revealed what her very first thought was upon hearing her name called.
“Mine was, ‘Where’s the bathroom?'” the Schitt’s Creek star said.
In other words, it was a truly great night all around. And on Monday, Netflix had great news for streaming customers who haven’t seen the last season that netted everyone those awards in the first place.
The history-making final season of Schitt’s Creek will (finally) hit Netflix in the US and Canada on October 7. pic.twitter.com/VV3cdDCi4H
— Netflix (@netflix) September 21, 2020
It doesn’t bring the crew back for any more episodes, but it is great to finally have it all in one place.