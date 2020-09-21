Schitt’s Creek was the big winner at the all-remote Emmy’s on Sunday night, with the cast taking home big awards and the show’s final season winning big to boot. But one of the show’s stars, who didn’t get a chance to celebrate with the rest of the cast at their respective watch parties, had an incredible reaction to all the winning.

Sarah Levy, who played loveable waitress and family friend Twyla, is actually the daughter of Eugene Levy and sister of Dan Levy, who both created the show. She was shocked by all the winning, and celebrated on Twitter on Monday.

But her brother Daniel later shared how she really reacted which is basically to scream and jump around a whole lot in an increasingly excited manner. Levy posted a video that was taken of her throughout the night, and it’s a really adorable reaction to a lot of joy happening in the Levy extended family.

Last night happened so that this montage of my sister’s reactions could exist. Love you, @sarahlevy_ . Wish you could have been there with us…but this is almost better? Thanks for capturing it @outerbridge_g. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qKCIcdZtjj — dan levy (@danjlevy) September 21, 2020

The video first shows her reaction to Catherine O’Hara winning Best Actress in a Comedy, where you immediately get acquainted with Levy screaming, the first of many times. Next up was her dad winning Best Actor in a Comedy, then Daniel for writing.

Each time, the screaming gets more excitable, as that’s somehow possible. Some “OH MY GOD”s were added in for the Comedy Writing Emmy, which was a nice touch for her brother. By the time the show won Best Comedy, even she had realized she was only saying “oh my god” again and again, as fitting a response to the triumph as it was.

Meanwhile, Annie Murphy, who also won an Emmy for her work as Alexis Rose on the show, also had an extremely relatable reaction to winning her award on Sunday, according to E News: