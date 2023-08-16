One of the best comic book movies of the 2010s is getting the anime treatment. Netflix has released the trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, an eight-episode series based on Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which itself is an adaptation of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s graphic novel series.

If you thought the movie was manic, wait until you watch the anime trailer.

The original cast from the movie is back, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Brie Larson, Jason Schwartzman, Ellen Wong, Alison Pill, and Mae Whitman. Lee O’Malley will serve as co-showrunner alongside BenDavid Grabinski, while Wright is listed as an executive producer.

“It’s strange and very fun,” Cera told Decider about the Scott Pilgrim anime. “Scott Pilgrim has such a specific energy. The whole project, the whole world of Scott Pilgrim, is very energetic and really funny.” The Barbie star added, “Every time I’ve recorded it, I have to send Brian an email saying, I love this so much. I’m so excited about it.” Not as much as he loves doing either the world’s best or worst Tony Soprano impression (I can’t decide), but it’s close.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off premieres on Netflix on November 17th.