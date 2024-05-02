A subset of the Dad TV phenomenon has included thanking men in uniform for their service by highlighting their feats on TV. The same goes for the SEAL Team series starring David Boreanz while showcasing the U.S. Navy’s elite force. The Buffy and Bones star has been leading the show since 2017 on CBS and later on Paramount+, where the first six seasons can now be streamed.
Now, the seventh season is in viewers’ sights. Before Bravo Team goes black on ammo, however, let’s talk out the latest news about the final mission.
Plot
Is this really the end? David Boreanaz might have been Instagramming mixed feelings on the subject: “Saying ‘goodbye’ is never easy, but saying ‘I will see you soon’ is the higher self of enlightenment. #grateful”
Filming began in January for the show’s final mission. Impending finality arrived in fall 2023 with word that the upcoming season will finish the series, and the reported movie has been (according to TV Line) put to rest by Paramount+. With that said, the show had a successful four-season run on CBS before porting over to Paramount+ for the fifth and sixth rounds.
What comes next? There’s a “[r]eckoning upon us,” via Boreanaz.
Expect some full-circle sentiment to arrive when the show returns. At the end of the sixth season, Special Warfare Operator First Class Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot) lost his life in perhaps the most tragic manner imaginable: while moving to save one of his own from killing themselves. Also, Thieriot confirmed to TV Insider that a flashback scene is a no-go for him:
“I would’ve loved to have gone and done that, but I think they’re preparing to film the rest of their season right now, and I know they’re going to Colombia. So I don’t think, as far as I’m aware of, unfortunately there’s not any plan for that, unless they call me at the last minute.”
And at the beginning of the series, Boreanaz’s Master Chief Special Warfare Operator was also grieving the loss of a teammate, although there’s no word on how much of the story that the loss of Spenser will dominate.
Other clues to the plot of this season have also been kept carefully under wraps, although a new character shall be picked up by Beau Knapp, who will be “a sign of [Bravo Team’s] “problem-child status in the eyes of the DEVGRU powers that be.” As Drew Franklin, Knapp will bring us “a smooth talker who exploits every angle to his own advantage.” Just what they need.
Boreanaz previously acknowledged his love of the show as it comes to a close while speaking to Hollywood Reporter:
“For six seasons I have been fortunate and blessed to be a part of an outstanding cast and crew. Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special Ops. I thank our fans, and I’m proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today. I look forward to season seven and the opportunity to end this series with love and gratitude.”
Cast
The Buffy and Bones star is obviously still leading the way. Additionally, the series stars A.J. Buckley, Raffi Barsoumian, Jessica Paré, Neil Brown Jr., and Toni Trucks. Beau Knapp is the new face on the block, and clearly, Max Thieriot will not return as Clay.
Release Date
Boreanaz shuffled the deck on Instagram by revealing that the final episode was filming in April: “Beginning in the end. Last Word is on the table . April here we come!” Collider, however, has pointed out that the release window is August 2024.
Trailer
No trailer yet! It shouldn’t be long, but in the meantime, here’s Boreanaz throwing back on Instagram.