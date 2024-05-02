A subset of the Dad TV phenomenon has included thanking men in uniform for their service by highlighting their feats on TV. The same goes for the SEAL Team series starring David Boreanz while showcasing the U.S. Navy’s elite force. The Buffy and Bones star has been leading the show since 2017 on CBS and later on Paramount+, where the first six seasons can now be streamed. Now, the seventh season is in viewers’ sights. Before Bravo Team goes black on ammo, however, let’s talk out the latest news about the final mission.

And at the beginning of the series, Boreanaz’s Master Chief Special Warfare Operator was also grieving the loss of a teammate, although there’s no word on how much of the story that the loss of Spenser will dominate. Other clues to the plot of this season have also been kept carefully under wraps, although a new character shall be picked up by Beau Knapp, who will be “a sign of [Bravo Team’s] “problem-child status in the eyes of the DEVGRU powers that be.” As Drew Franklin, Knapp will bring us “a smooth talker who exploits every angle to his own advantage.” Just what they need. Boreanaz previously acknowledged his love of the show as it comes to a close while speaking to Hollywood Reporter: “For six seasons I have been fortunate and blessed to be a part of an outstanding cast and crew. Every day spent was a note of thanks to our men and women in the military and Special Ops. I thank our fans, and I’m proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today. I look forward to season seven and the opportunity to end this series with love and gratitude.” Cast The Buffy and Bones star is obviously still leading the way. Additionally, the series stars A.J. Buckley, Raffi Barsoumian, Jessica Paré, Neil Brown Jr., and Toni Trucks. Beau Knapp is the new face on the block, and clearly, Max Thieriot will not return as Clay.