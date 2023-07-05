WARNING: Spoilers for Marvel’s Secret Invasion below.

In last week’s episode of Secret Invasion, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) got thoroughly dressed down and fired by Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle) after failing to stop the Skrull terrorist attack in the season premiere. In fairness, Fury got played by Gravik (Ben Kingsley-Adir) leading to a catastrophic loss of life, so Rhodey’s actions were justified. However, Marvel fans felt the Avenger went a bit too far, and suspicions started mounting that Rhodey might be a Skrull.

Well, Episode 3 just kicked those theories into overdrive.

The clues that Rhodey is a Skrull really started stacking up thanks to three pivotal moments. Early in the third episode, Fury patches things up with Talos after telling him that he suspects a Skrull has infiltrated a high-ranking member of the U.S. government. Possibly Rhodey, but still too vague to be sure. Later, while taking down a Skrull impersonating a U.N. officer, Fury noticeably dropped the line that nobody calls him “Nick.” Rhodey did exactly that last week. And, finally, Fury’s wife Priscilla (Charlayne Woodard) takes a call at the end of the episode and asks to speak to Gravik. Instead, a voice that sounds an awful lot like Rhodey tells her she’ll be dealing with him now. Things are not looking good.

Following the episode, Marvel fans went nuts over the increasing likelihood that Rhodey might be a Skrull. You can see some of the reactions below:

#SecretInvasion spoilers oh yeah its all coming together. if rhodey isnt the skrulliest skrull to ever skrull i will eat my hat (i dont have a hat) pic.twitter.com/6WNHKoRPYU — lizzie 💜🖤 (@lizbedumb) July 5, 2023

"Nobody calls me Nick" I BEEN SAYING RHODEY A SKRULL #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/8ATEkcmjU6 — Sep ᱬ🫧 (@WandaxWiccan) July 5, 2023

AM I CRAZY OR DID THIS MAN SOUND LIKE RHODEY…. pic.twitter.com/K1uJdiWgcB — ⧗ (@waltersndanvers) July 5, 2023

Bruh, This show is really a surprise. This duo of Fury and Talos is just awesome🔥.Fury's comeback game is at the top 😂. WTF, I don't believe Giah is dead, & I'm sure Rhodey was on the phone in the end.Gravik is menacing. Super Skrulls are coming to the MCU pic.twitter.com/if25OPYUqf — TheShivanshMalhotra (@TheShivanshM) July 5, 2023

OH MY GOD??? That's definitely Rhodey's voice over the phone he's 100% a Skrull it's really happening #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/MVNCN9Ba1P — Jack (-_•) // SI Spoilers (@captaincupkicks) July 5, 2023

And, finally, the most convincing Rhodey is a Skrull theory yet. Pretty hard to ignore this one:

Here's how I know Rhodey is a Skrull. He used to look like this and now he looks like this… I mean, come on! It's so obvious! pic.twitter.com/L1e4KKAj0y — Dapper Dan Gvozden (@supspidertalk) June 29, 2023

New episodes of Marvel’s Secret Invasion stream Wednesday on Disney+.