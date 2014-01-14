Where Have You Seen The Cast Of TBS’s ‘Men At Work’ Before?

TBS’s Men at Work begins its third season on January 15th, and if you haven’t been watching the first two seasons, you may be surprised with what an exceptional cast of familiar faces the workplace sitcom has put together. Most, if not all, of the main cast members — and the recurring cast — will likely be familiar to you from film and television shows that you’ve loved in the past. If you loved them in those shows, there’s no reason to think you wouldn’t love them in Men at Work, which centers around four friends navigating dating and friendships while working at the magazine, Full Steam.

Here’s a taste of where you’ve seen the cast of Men at Work in the past.

You’ve seen Danny Masterson, who plays Milo — reentering the dating scene after a bad break-up — on That 70’s Show, of course.

You may not remember it, but he also had a couple of guest spots on Roseanne.

And season two of Party of Five.

In fact, Masterson began acting and modeling at age four, and by the time he was 16, he’d been in over 100 commercials, including this one for Gushers.

Oh, and he’s also married to actress Bijou Phillips.

In Men at Work Masterson’s character is being set up by his friends and co-workers Tyler, Gibbs, and Neal. Tyler is played by Michael Cassidy, who you may know best from his recurring role as Zach Stevens in The O.C., bitch.

Or recurring in Smallville.

Gibbs is played by James Lesure, who should look familiar from a recurring role in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and again as Matthew Perry’s co-star in Mr. Sunshine.

Oh, and he was also a regular in Las Vegas.

Adam Busch plays Neal. Busch is obviously best known for his 16 episodes as Warren Mears in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

In fact, he used to date his Buffy co-star, Amber Benson.

The female of the ensemble is Amy, who is dating Neal. She’s played by Meredith Hagner, most familiar from her co-starring role in FX’s great but short-lived Lights Out, where she played the daughter.

She may also be familiar to some from Royal Pains.

Believe it or not, Men at Work was created by Breckin Meyer, who everyone knows from Franklin & Bash.

He’s probably best known, however, from Road Trip.

Did you also know he had a brief cameo in Can’t Hardly Wait with one of his best friends, Seth Green, and which was directed by his wife, Deborah Kaplan?

Men at Work also has a great recurring cast, which includes the omnipresent J.K. Simmons, who has been in so many things it’s hard to narrow it down, but let’s go with Spider-Man, Juno, and Oz.

There’s also Breckin Meyer’s Road Trip co-star, Amy Smart, who plays the ex-girlfriend of Danny Masterson’s character.

And finally, Milo’s boss is played by Peri Gilpin, who everyone knew and adored as Roz Doyle in Frasier.