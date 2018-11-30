NBC

Within the last week, seemingly timeless holiday staples Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving were thrown under the Internet’s #content bus. If children’s fare like that isn’t safe, then what chance does a slightly more edgy classic sticom like Seinfeld stand when viewed through the lens of 2018?

That’s certainly the premise of Does It Hold Up? a YouTube series where classic forms of entertainment are shown fresh eyes to see if, well, they hold up. Seinfeld is absolutely a show of its time — a world without cell phones in a very different New York, politically and socially.

And though it’s closer than you might think, in the end, a group of teens and 20-somethings came together to vote on whether or not Seinfeld held up and the results were not all that surprising.