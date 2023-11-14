A few weeks ago Jerry Seinfeld set the internet ablaze when he casually mentioned during a stand-up performance that a Seinfeld reboot may be in the works (with Larry David working on the project as well).

During the question and answer portion of the show (at Boston’s Wang Theatre) an audience member asked Seinfeld whether he likes “The Finale.” He responded: “Well, I have a little secret for you about the ending. But I can’t really tell it because it is a secret…Here’s what I’ll tell you, OK, but you can’t tell anybody. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. Hasn’t happened yet. And just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about it. So you’ll see, we’ll see.”

Needless to say, people (Uproxx staff included) were excited!

Fast forward to the present and Jason Alexander — who played George Costanza on the show — was asked about the potential reboot in a red-carpet interview with Extra.

“No one called me. Apparently, they don’t need George,” Alexander quipped. “They may not need Elaine, because Julia (Louis-Dreyfus) and I went, ‘Do you know anything about this? I don’t know anything about this,’ and I just talked to Michael (Richards) the other day and I don’t think he knew anything about it,”

You can watch the interview below.

For all fans worried about the state of the Seinfeld reboot, we have one thing to say: “Serenity now!”