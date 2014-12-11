Seth Rogen And Kendrick Lamar Headline The Final Week Of ‘The Colbert Report’

12.11.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

Whether we like it or not, and no matter how much we scream at our TVs in pathetic rage, The Colbert Report ends one week from tonight. The final episode is set to air next Thursday, December 18, at 11:30 PM ET, and that means that there are only five episodes of truthiness remaining in our lives, including tonight’s show that will pay tribute to The Hobbit franchise. As he already revealed, Colbert made the cover of the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly for his love of all things Tolkien, and he lived his dream of dressing as a number of Hobbit characters for a very special photo shoot.

As for his final week, the guests are now listed on the Colbert Nation website. Seth Rogen will stop by on Monday, Kendrick Lamar on Tuesday, author Phil Klay on Wednesday, and Thursday’s guest will be longtime Colbert Report character Grimmy, the Grim Reaper. Will Grimmy remove his mask to reveal that he’s been a very special celebrity, a la Michael Stipe or Patrick Stewart, this entire time? Will his true identity be a huge A-lister like Bryan Cranston, or will the revelation be far more appropriate? My guess is David Letterman, but right or wrong I am dreading that final moment.

In the meantime, since Colbert is also in the process of retiring his long-running routines, let’s travel all the way back to October 17, 2005 for the very first episode and Colbert’s debut of the Threat Down.

