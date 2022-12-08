Despite being on the guest list, Kim Kardashian was noticeably absent from The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment breakfast on Wednesday morning. With no one made a big deal out of Kardashian’s absence, Seth Rogen decided to have a little fun with the elephant in the room. However, his route quickly went south when the actor realized that Kardashian undoubtedly has her hands full dealing with Kanye West and his recent Hitler love fest.

“Are we going to talk about how Kim Kardashian didn’t show up? Is that going to happen?” Rogen joked at the podium where Kardashian was supposed to be a presenter. Rogen then proceeded to roast the reality star until the awkward moment when he seemingly remembered that Kanye exists. Via Page Six:

“I’ll say is this… I have seen every episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians,’ I know she is not doing something more important than this. I’ve seen 100,000 hours of her. She’s never done something more important than this. This would be the climax of the show.” The comic actor then wondered, “What is she doing? I don’t know.” But he added, “She’s honestly… she’s probably dealing with a lot right now.”

Oof. As for the real reason for Kardashian’s absence, her camp said it was simply a scheduling mixup and made it a point to note that the reality star “never cancels.”

“The wrong event date was given to Kim’s team several weeks ago,” a Kardashian source told Page Six. “The error was realized only on Monday, and unfortunately her schedule could not be moved around at the last minute due to a prior work commitment. She was incredibly disappointed to not be able to attend.”

