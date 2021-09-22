The power of positive thinking is real, Sexy Beasts is returning to Netflix. We did it all with our mind power and our collective want to watch fit people inexplicably and fascinatingly conceal their looks with fantastical character makeup. Something that, frankly, unlocks a best-left-unexplored thirst for what is, essentially, sexy Calico Critters. And right on time for Halloween!

Details are sparse, but the official press release promises six new episodes that will drop on Netflix on October 7. And then it’s just a lot of pictures of new contestants in full costume. Which, if you ask me, sort of blows the lead if you’re coming to the show for its visual wow and not to see the paper-thin reasons people reach for to reject a match. Here are some of those pictures, though, as I am a cog in the great machine, giving people what they want instead of the mystery that they need. These images include a lion cub with a Rachel haircut and a heartbroken rabbit. Enjoy!

One big unanswered question is whether Rob Delaney will return to offer play-by-play. Another: how the show and concept have evolved following a debut season that cobbled together a collection of curious lookie-loos, hate watchers, and ardent fans. Personally, I think you gotta make it so everyone around the couples is also in full makeup and create a whole fairytale forest vibe with where they go on dates. Titillate my sense of fantasy, Netflix. To paraphrase Justin Timberlake, here’s how they should bring sexy (beasts) back: “A million dollars spent on production isn’t cool. You know what is? A billion dollars spent on production.”

Also, let’s up the stakes and keep the losing contestants in their costumes for six months and show them trying to navigate real life as a nymph-y beaver or an armadillo club kid.

Alright, that’s all the free help I can give. Here are a couple more pics for you from season 2.

Once again, Netflix’s Sexy Beasts season 2 debuts on October 7.