Netflix’s Wild New Dating Series, ‘Sexy Beasts,’ Has People Wondering If They’re On Drugs

Sexy Beast is a British crime drama about an ex-criminal who’s coaxed into doing One Last Job by a sociopathic gangster played by Ben Kingsley in an Oscar-nominated performance. Sexy Beasts is… not that. “Hoping to say goodbye to superficial dating, real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test,” the plot summary for the Netflix dating series reads.

But that does not do justice to Sexy Beasts‘ WTF-ness. This does:

The beaver man’s “ass first, personality second” is the highlight of the trailer, which you can watch above, but there’s other gems in there. I’m partial to the scarecrow complimenting the dolphin’s fin, the baboon and the devil making out, and the rhino announcing, “There’s interspecies relationships happening on my grounds.” It’s like if BoJack Horseman was a live-action show (there’s a reason BoJack Horseman isn’t a live-action show…). Sexy Beasts, which is based on a British series, features makeup from prosthetic artist Kristyan Mallet, who also worked on Mission: Impossible – Fallout. If Tom Cruise wears a gopher mask in Mission: Impossible 7, now you know why:

Each episode will feature a new single who’s looking for love based purely on personality. They select from among three potential love matches, all of whom are in full prosthetic makeup. The rub, however, is that the single will see the real face of their chosen match only after they’ve made their final decision, based entirely on their personality.

Choices were made.

Sexy Beasts, which is narrated by Rob Delaney, premieres on July 21.

