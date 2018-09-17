Showtime

A Shameless recap with hefty spoilers will be found below…

“Gallaghers don’t sponsor, they get sponsored. It’s in our DNA.” — Lip

The recent Shameless season premiere set up most characters for unlikely success and probable failure in their continuing Sisyphusian struggles. The shambolic antics continued in episode two, “Mo White,” but only one of the Gallaghers’ happenings was truly compelling and worthy of examination. This wouldn’t be, as the episode title indicates, pathetic patriarch Frank, who goes on a white-power bender to boost a local political candidate (from whom the episode takes its name), so he could pocket donations. The other characters remain mostly stationary in terms of last week’s assigned rankings (Ian’s Gay Jesus persona is starting to annoy even Ian), and although Fiona’s arc will heat up, episode two largely belongs to the eldest Gallagher son, Lip.

Lip’s saga has arguably been the most heartbreaking of the series, and actor Jeremy Allen White has been down a complex road with his character, who may end up being tasked with holding the family together after the seemingly indispensable Fiona departs at the end of the season. We’ve seen Lip reeling from anguish during the fallout of truly destructive relationships. He’s hit alcoholic rock bottom multiple times, yet he’s been entirely sober for over one season while watching his college mentor and AA sponsor go off the rails. Lip entered this season in precarious condition after admitting that he didn’t know himself, a realization that can lead to hellish places, especially after the premiere showed him being publicly humiliated by a messy hookup.

Then something unexpected happened. Whereas the old Lip would have barrelled straight into a downward spiral with his battered ego, the experience appears to have done something positive — given him the incentive to put in the difficult work of getting to know himself. Indeed, the new-and-improving Lip seems to have already forgotten being told, “You f*ck for sh*t.” He’s not only keeping up with his AA meetings, but he’s starting to realize that he’s taken on too much responsibility by becoming a surrogate dad to Xan. Then a gut-wrenching turn of events at an AA meeting begins yet another transformation for Lip when a homeless single father shares with the group for the first time. The distraught fellow, Jason, knows hard times all too intensely. His baby’s mother has fallen out of the picture, and he’s been unable to hold down a job or access homeless shelters as a single dad. And when Jason approaches Lip after the meeting with a request to be his sponsor, this sets up a tricky dilemma for a Gallagher. Lip, at first, accurately recognizes that he no longer has any spare part left of himself to give. “I’ve got enough people that need me,” he insists even as his old sponsor, Brad, urges him to reconsider.