The season nine premiere of Showtime’s acclaimed dark family comedy Shameless is still just over a week away, but it seems fans will have just as much to mourn as they will to celebrate when it finally arrives on September 9th. That’s because Emmy Rossum, who plays Fiona Gallagher, the oldest child of the alcoholic Frank (William H. Macy), announced that she would be leaving the series in an emotional post on her Facebook page.

“It’s [a] hard thing to put into words, feelings,” she began. “But I’m going to try.” In the post that followed, Rossum recalled how she first became involved with the series eight years ago, the audition process that finally got her the Fiona part after three tries, and the very real family that the people playing the Gallaghers has become. However, the crux of her announcement came in the second to last paragraph:

I know you will continue on without me, for now. There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.

In other words, after nearly a decade of playing Fiona on the small screen, Rossum is leaving the show. You can read the full Facebook post below.