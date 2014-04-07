The Twist In The ‘Shameless’ Season Finale Was So Surprising Not Even The Cast Knew

If you were watching Game of Thrones last night, and haven’t yet made time to finish the best season yet of the amazing Showtime drama, Shameless, then you’d best back out of this post because there will be a major spoiler below that was so surprising that the main cast of Shameless wasn’t even aware of it until they watched the episode themselves last night.
SPOILERS
First of all, it was a fantastic, bittersweet finale that managed to be both very satisfying and sad. As Shameless is wont to do, however, they threw in an extra scene after the credits started rolling, and this time, it revealed a HUGE TWIST. Steve, also known as Jimmy, also now known as Jack, drove up in front of the Gallagher house revealing that he is alive.
If you don’t watch Shameless, that’s surprising because we all thought that Steve/Jimmy was dead. At the end of last season, he got on a boat with the expectation that he’d be killed by some men who had it in for him. In fact, after the finale aired last season, Shameless showrunner John Wells said that it was the last we’d see of Jimmy, and that he had been killed off the show.
Apparently, they changed their mind, which is fine, actually, because I like Steve, and I’m not bugged by the misdirection. But the thing is, no one told the rest of the cast, so when it aired on Showtime last night, they were as shocked as everyone else. See, e.g., their tweets:
According to Emmy Rossum over on Twitter, she later found out that the producers put Justin Chatwin in a separate hotel so that no one in the cast would know.
THAT’S how you keep a secret, folks.
I think Ray Liotta in Goodfellas summed it up the best (via Reddit).
I had to watch it a couple of times to process it. Producers confirmed he was dead! They were fibbing!
No corpse, no death. That’s like, Offscreen Deaths 101. That said, I was way too distracted by all the other goings on this seasonto remember until the car pulled up.
Let’s do a Shameless / Justified crossover. Quarles murders Frank!
Exactly, no body-no death. I never thought he was dead cuz the writers left the door open for any possibility by showing as little as possible (granted, I never saw the interview where they said he was dead. Guess they’re going w the “he’s Jack now” cop-out). By the middle of the season, I accepted he wouldn’t be back this year. But then DirecTV screwed up the twist cuz I immediately noticed they put Justin Chatwin’s name back in the info.
It’s cool that they kept it a secret so successfully, but that was still a really dumb twist. Like DW mentioned, they’d said explicitly in interviews that he was dead. It also felt shallow — just, “Hey, look at me!” They should’ve had some sort of mysterious development somewhere in the episode that didn’t really make sense, that would be explained by Jimmy’s reappearance later. Like, he was the one who got Frank kicked up the liver list or something. Oh well. Nice to see Dichen Lachman, anyway.
And a solid finale. Disappointed Frank lived, but other than that, things were good. And that scene where he shouted at God was probably the prettiest scene this show’s ever shot, so that was nice, too.
I somehow missed the producers saying that he died. Yeah, that diminishes the whole thing a bit.
Didn’t mind the comeback a bit.
But we are all clear that this “God” at the end’s supposed to be us, the viewers, right? I mean, he just spat right into our face, undermining our expectations and maybe hopes, defying all logic, frankly. I honestly thought he’d throw the bottle into the ocean, but that’d have been to out of character, I guess?
I had the same thought about the bottle. And good point, I suppose I am God.
@Chet Manley [www.tvguide.com]
I too would have liked to see that Jimmy was the one that got Frank the liver. Otherwise it was just a giant sized plot-hole. The whole point in the earlier episodes for Frank dying was the fact that he couldn’t afford the operation. Not to mention that every doctor that saw him told his daughter, “Yup hes dying” so when the surgeon came in and said “Oh he’s been bumped up because of his critical condition” it was a huge cop out because he’s been like that he whole season! And now somehow he can also afford the operation too. I thinked the writers wanted to kill Frank but SHO came in and said “Nope!” so they had to write in his new liver somehow.
@NoHeadStark I like to think you’re right, that would excuse it a bit.
After all this they should just have Frank die off-screen between seasons from any number of things.
Who cares about Jimmy/Steve, Dichen fucking Lachman!!! I hope she becomes a regular next season.
Technically Jimmy is dead, it’s Jack now.
Of all the things that happened in the season finale, it saddens me that a twist ending is what everyone’s talking about. I had a “shoulda-seen-it-coming” feeling with Ian, and Mickey’s reaction to Fiona telling him what was wrong was fantastic.
That was a great scene. And I hated Mickey’s character up until the last few eps.
@BurnsyFan66 I think Mickey’s character’s been one of the better parts of this season. I’m unsure about Lip’s stuff, but I enjoyed it at the beginning of the season. I still don’t care about Debbie’s though.
I have no idea how he got off that boat.
I’m guessing his caretaker turned buddy (I don’t remember his name, but the guy tasked with following Jimmy around last season) found a way to fake Jimmy’s death, in order to appease their boss.
But wasn’t their boss right there on the boat, holding a gun?
He was, but I’m sure through some TV magic, he got Jimmy off the boat. Perhaps the boss trying to find Jimmy will be a story arc next season?
Yawn, British version is better and never relied on stupid twists like this.
God awful season…Franks character was completely useless…got waaay to serious…go back to being a comedy and leave the drama for Mickey’s baby mama