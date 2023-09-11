Even if you didn’t watch a single episode of Stranger Things, everyone remembers that episode from season four that inspired at least 76 TikTok trends, spawned several dozen memes, and introduced “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” to Gen Z. “Dear Billy” was the fourth episode (can it really be called an “episode” at 78 minutes?) in the already jam-packed season of the show which sparked all of the praise for Sadie Sink, and even managed to earn some Emmy noms. And it was directed by none other than Shawn Levy, so it would make sense that the man comes back for the fifth and final season, right?

Levy told Collider that he expects to be back to direct at least one episode in the upcoming season, as he has done with every season before. He explained, “I believe for that show, I’ve been alongside Matt and Ross Duffer for all these years. I direct episodes every year. It’s a part of our brotherhood,” he said. Levy has directed eight episodes of the series so far.

The director added that he will do what it takes in order to destroy Vecna and direct another episode.”It’s a part of my commitment and my love of the show, connecting with it as a director, as well as an executive producer, so I will go through hoops to figure out calendars to direct at least one episode,” he explained.

While no updates have been given regarding the fifth season of Stranger Things, the Duffer bros announced that shooting would be postponed due to the ongoing strikes, so it might be a while before Levy gets to dust off his director’s chair.

(Via Collider)