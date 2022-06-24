[This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things 4]

The most talked-about episode of Stranger Things season four is also among the show’s finest episodes. IMDb users voted “Dear Billy,” the episode where Sadie Sink’s Max is nearly killed by Vecna before being saved by her friends (and Kate Bush), the show’s second best episode with a 9.5 rating, behind only “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab” (9.7). But unlike the midseason finale, “Dear Billy” could break an Emmys record.

“Dear Billy” has been submitted for seven Emmys categories: Outstanding Directing (Shawn Levy), Outstanding Guest Actor (A Nightmare on Elm Street legend Robert Englund), Outstanding Stunts, Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing, Outstanding Music Supervision, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, and Outstanding Cinematography. If the episode wins all seven awards, “it will set a new record as the most awarded episode in Emmy history,” according to Gold Derby. The current record of six is held by “Battle of the Bastards” from Game of Thrones and the pilot episode of Boardwalk Empire.

It takes sky-high production values for an episode to rack up that many wins, and Stranger Things is indeed a lavish production, though the show as a whole has yet to win six or more awards for a single season, let alone for a single episode.

Stranger Things has won seven Emmys total, all in the technical categories, so seven Emmys for a single episode is a tough ask. But even tougher is trying to understand why Sink apparently wasn’t submitted for her performance in “Dear Billy”. She’ll remember the snub, all too well.

(Via Gold Derby)