Shocking News That Will Shock You: Mark Wahlberg To Produce Show Set In Boston

Hey, Internet reader! Did you know Mark “I Am From Boston So Much” Wahlberg is from Boston? I was pretty shocked by this nugget of information when I learned it this morning. It really diminishes his performance in that movie he was in where he played a guy from Boston. You know, the one where he was a very tough, no-nonsense boxer/cop/thief/other guy who doesn’t mess around because that is NAWT HOW THEY DO IT IN SOUTHIE? I love that movie.

Anyway, now he’s producing a reality show for A&E set in his home city:

“Teamsters” – produced by Wahlberg’s Closest to the Hole, Levinson’s Leverage and Harrison’s Transition Prods — provide a first-hand glimpse of the legendary union in the most aggressive and territorial city in America: Boston. Here, the Teamsters Local 25 battle for the rights of their 11,000 members. “We believe A&E is the perfect venue to create a cutting-edge show that promises to be like nothing else on television,” Levinson said. [Deadline]

Two things:

1) The most aggressive and territorial city in America? Jesus Christ. It’s a city, not a pit bull. Settle down.

2) I’m confused. A show on A&E that isn’t about people with crippling psychological or substance abuse problems? Isn’t that kind of like a show on TLC that doesn’t shamelessly exploit its subjects? Gutsy move, A&E. (Unless of course they’re planning on framing it as a show about a group of people hoarding racist beliefs. I don’t see how we can rule that out at this point.)