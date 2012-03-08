Shocking News That Will Shock You: Mark Wahlberg To Produce Show Set In Boston

Hey, Internet reader! Did you know Mark “I Am From Boston So Much” Wahlberg is from Boston? I was pretty shocked by this nugget of information when I learned it this morning. It really diminishes his performance in that movie he was in where he played a guy from Boston. You know, the one where he was a very tough, no-nonsense boxer/cop/thief/other guy who doesn’t mess around because that is NAWT HOW THEY DO IT IN SOUTHIE? I love that movie.
Anyway, now he’s producing a reality show for A&E set in his home city:
“Teamsters” – produced by Wahlberg’s Closest to the Hole, Levinson’s Leverage and Harrison’s Transition Prods — provide a first-hand glimpse of the legendary union in the most aggressive and territorial city in America: Boston. Here, the Teamsters Local 25 battle for the rights of their 11,000 members. “We believe A&E is the perfect venue to create a cutting-edge show that promises to be like nothing else on television,” Levinson said. [Deadline]
Two things:
1) The most aggressive and territorial city in America? Jesus Christ. It’s a city, not a pit bull. Settle down.
2) I’m confused. A show on A&E that isn’t about people with crippling psychological or substance abuse problems? Isn’t that kind of like a show on TLC that doesn’t shamelessly exploit its subjects? Gutsy move, A&E. (Unless of course they’re planning on framing it as a show about a group of people hoarding racist beliefs. I don’t see how we can rule that out at this point.)
OUWAHHH TEAMSTEHS ARAH GREATEH THAN YOUAH TEAMSTEHS!!!
NO ONE DENIES THIS!
I’m surprised the he isn’t making a show about an alternate reality where he is the President of the United States after he became a National Hero for preventing 9/11.
I’d watch that…assuming he moved the capitol to Boston.
Mark Wahlberg would have prevented Jimmy Hawffa’s disappearance.
HE WAS THE FAGGY NEW YARKER WHO’S ONLY REDEEMING QUALITY WAS THAT HE SHAWT JETAH. NOBAWDY TYPECASTS A WAHLBERG…NOBAWDY
I hope he directs too, that way instead of shouting “Action!” He can say “COME ON! COME ON! FILM IT! FILM IT!”
A show about teamsters in Boston? And people complain that Breaking Bad is too slow-paced.
True story: last year I was trying to set up a booth at a trade show in Boston, and I literally had to hijack a pallet jack and start dragging skids out of the loading dock myself before I could get one of the Teamsters to look for our products. Teamsters make zombies look like fire ants.
1.) Wahlberg is a Dot Rat….He WISHES he was from Southie…
2.) Who is Mark Wahlberg?
3.) Finally….a reality show with no strange accents..
Gritty teamstahs goin to papa fuckin ginos and pissing away tax payah dollahs. im setting my dvr now
Oh goody, a show about guys standing around, smoking and eating doughnuts. AGGRESSIVELY!!! It’s like “Parking Wars” had a derp baby with TV-PG “The Sopranos”.
Though, it’ll all be worth it in Season 5 when James Spader takes over.
Product placement with Wahlburgers or GTFO
Tawmmy: Hey Mikey, those fackin’ queeahs rahduced owah penshun and now we ain’t gonna be able to re-tie-ah ta the cape at the age a fawty. Go get Fitz, Sully, Little Fitz, Fat Tawmmy, Otha Sully, O’brien and queeah O’brien. We ah going on strike!
Mikey: They went to the fackin sawx last night and gawt hammahhd so they all called in sick today.
Tawmmy: Pahhfect. Let’s go to Reveah beach and beat on some dahhkies.
Interviewer: So Mark, the show is about Union workers. Is that a political statement in this current climate?
Wahlberg: Maybe. Maybe not. Maybe go fack yourself.
Interviewer: Uh, all right then. At this point in your career, do you consider yourself more of an actor or a producer?
Wahlberg: I’m the guy who does his jawb. You must be the othah guy.
Interviewer: So you’re an entertainer?
Wahlberg: I am a big bright shining star.
Interviewer: Most reality shows have very low budgets. With your obvious connections, what kind of budget are you working with?
Wahlberg: Well, if you just wanna see me jack off, it’s ten. But if you just wanna look at it, it’s only five.