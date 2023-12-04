Before too much longer, an epic adaptation will be coming your way on both FX and Hulu. Let’s discuss what will soon come from Shōgun.

FX and Hulu ‘s meeting of the streaming minds has yielded plenty of goodness since they combined powers. The home runs of this effort include Reservation Dogs and The Bear , and that’s in addition to the next-day streaming that Hulu offers for about a zillion TV shows on countless non-FX networks.

Plot

The 10-episode limited series adapts James Clavell’s beloved 1975 novel, which wasn’t technically the first published book of his Asian Saga but counts as the first chronological part of the entire story.

The battle-filled story begins in 1600 as a civil war begins when Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) finds himself being dragged into oblivion by “vultures,” i.e. the opposing Council of Regents. Toranaga finds a seeming ally in John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), who has piloted a European ship that ends up marooned nearby but could hold information that helps Toranaga seize an advantage against his enemies. They must, however, communicate through a translator, Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), who finds herself conflicted while serving both men and the memory of her late father, among other competing interests.

While gearing up for release, FX released two gorgeous pieces of key art.

Cast

An acclaimed Japanese gathering of talent stars in this series. This includes Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige (an ally of Toranaga who also happens to be a backstabber), Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi (a village leader), Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari (a Toranaga and bureaucrat), Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji (a widow with a vital purpose), Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu (a loyal general of Toranaga), Yuka Kouri as Kiku (a renowned courtesan), and Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata (the heir’s mother who wishes to take Toranaga out for good).