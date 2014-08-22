Showrunner Al Jean Knows Exactly How ‘The Simpsons’ Should End

The first scene of the first episode of The Simpsons takes place in Springfield Elementary. Homer, Marge, and Maggie are there to see Lisa dance as Tawanga, the Santa Claus of the South Seas, and Bart sing like an angel, right up until he begins his “Jingle Bells” parody. It sets up everything you need to know about the core characters: Homer looks bored and grumpy; Marge has a perpetual smile on her face; Bart is an underachiever and proud of it; Lisa is too smart for her family; and Maggie is a baby.

Obviously many cromulent scenes have taken place inside the school auditorium since then, but if long-time showrunner Al Jean has his way, The Simpsons might revisit the exact scene from the pilot in the series finale, which I believe is scheduled for 2045.

If the writers use this “time is a flat, yellow circle” idea, it would allow us to check in our favorite characters, like Black-Haired Guy Next to Homer and Lady In Front of Marge, one final time. They can never stop the Lady In Front of Marge.

Via @AlJean