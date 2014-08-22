Showrunner Al Jean Knows Exactly How ‘The Simpsons’ Should End

The first scene of the first episode of The Simpsons takes place in Springfield Elementary. Homer, Marge, and Maggie are there to see Lisa dance as Tawanga, the Santa Claus of the South Seas, and Bart sing like an angel, right up until he begins his “Jingle Bells” parody. It sets up everything you need to know about the core characters: Homer looks bored and grumpy; Marge has a perpetual smile on her face; Bart is an underachiever and proud of it; Lisa is too smart for her family; and Maggie is a baby.
Obviously many cromulent scenes have taken place inside the school auditorium since then, but if long-time showrunner Al Jean has his way, The Simpsons might revisit the exact scene from the pilot in the series finale, which I believe is scheduled for 2045.
If the writers use this “time is a flat, yellow circle” idea, it would allow us to check in our favorite characters, like Black-Haired Guy Next to Homer and Lady In Front of Marge, one final time. They can never stop the Lady In Front of Marge.
Is it a time machine back to 1999?
Ka is a wheel.
No not again!!
This time though, Homer has the horn with him…
I just want to know how Noseless Lady Behind Marge is doing.
Well don’t hold your breath….see what I did there?
There was a pretty great idea on reddit for this:
For the final episode, it starts off in 21st century HD quality but then slowly degrades to 4:3 aspect ratio and then to the malformed squiggly lines that birthed the show. The final scene cuts to a TV on the Tracy Ulman set, pans out to reveal Tracy who says, “wow–that was a long clip”
Awesome.
i would die.
You two need to watch Pootie Tang. If the name alone makes you not want to watch it, please know it was written by Louis C.K., who in my opinion has some genius comedy.
So, a cartoon Newhart, then?
yea i like this idea better than theirs!
actually they could be combined, even better
“which I believe is scheduled for 2045”
I know this is tongue in cheek, but for the first time in my 27 years I’m starting to worry the Simpsons will outlive me.
JINGLE BELLS BATMAN SMELLS ROBIN LAID AN EGG. Seriously if you told me in the 90’s that Simpsons would still be making new episodes in 2014 I’d knocked you out, tied you up, and tortured you for information on your time machine. And then beat the crap out of you for wasting such a device on anything that’s not preventing 9/11 and the economical crisis. And maybe put an end to Seth MacFarlane’s tyranny before it started.
Let’s knock him out, tie him up, and find out!
I’ll bring the lube!
Who the hell is Seth MacFarlane in the early 90’s? He’s just some schlub nobody’s ever heard of
It’ll never end.
they’ll never stop the simpsons… how bout marge becomes a robot?
Nothing will top this idea from Reddit (which was brought up again last week):
“The show begins with the family watching Itchy and Scratchy. They announce that the show is coming to an end and the entire family gasps in horror. They then announce that the last episode will be aired in a years time, and until then, a contest will be running; this contest will offer the winner the chance to write what will happen in the finale. The entire Simpson family applies. Krusty is in charge of choosing the winner. He falls in love with one of the Simpson’s idea and puts it in winners box. He makes a mistake though, he puts all five of their ideas in the box by accident. He goes on his show to announce the winner and pulls out five cards out of the box. Stumped, he reads all five names out, “Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.” Flash forward a year later and Bart is in class describing his take on the Itchy and Scratchy finale to Milhouse, while showing us Itchy and Scratchy with Bart’s voice-over. He finishes and the class is silent, Edna Krabappel is staring at him and says, “After-school detention.” The scene then cuts to the power plant and Homer is describing his finale to Lenny and Carl. He finishes, a bell rings and he gets in a radiation suit. The scene cuts to a supermarket and Marge is describing her take to Helen Lovejoy, she finishes and strolls Maggie in the trolley to another aisle. Here, Maggie sees the unibrow baby and starts describing her take via waving and motioning. She finishes and the scene cuts to Lisa, she begins describing her take to Sherri and Terri. She finishes and picks up her saxophone to go to music practice. She walks in the music room sits down and then sees the time. She realises the show is going to be on in ten minutes. She plays the Itchy and Scratchy melody on her sax and bolts out. It cuts to Bart, he’s writing on the black board: “I will not talk in class ever again” he hears a bell, realises the time and runs out. Cut to Homer holding some plutonium at a conveyor belt when a bell rings at the plant and he too realises the time and runs off, dropping some plutonium. Cut to the supermarket and we see Marge and Maggie checking out and running through the exit doors. Cut to a birds eye view of their home and we see everyone rushing to take a seat in the couch. They look at each other, they smile, the Itchy and Scratchy music plays, and it cuts to credits.”
Source: [www.reddit.com]
I read that a while ago and, while creative, I think is incredibly disappointing. The whole series working to explain the opening? Nah.
This would be perfect. To bad they won’t now that it’s been posted.
Ugh. Every fucking time. No. Just stop. This ending is hot garbage and the person who wrote it is obviously a fan of post season 10 episodes.
The only way this show will end is if one of the voice actors die and it will have to be someone who voices a Simpson. They’ll still go on if Hank Azaria dies. Since the death will be unexpected they won’t have planned for the final episode so it will be missing a principal cast member.
The whole voice cast could be murdered and this zombie if a show would keep trudging along. Matt Groening likes money too much
@ They may run into budget trouble if Hank Azaria dies since they’d need around 400 voice actors to replace him.
Does anyone else find it kind of sad and bizarre that the Simpsons are trapped in this neverending, static realm where they aren’t allowed to age or die or, outside of a few time jump forward episodes, the kids aren’t able to have real adult experiences??
I might be overthinking it but having grown up with the Simpsons as basically real people on TV, it’s starting to creep me out.
This secretly makes me sad sometimes.
True for every cartoon, for adults or kids.
That would be so True Detective!
Totes!
The correct answer is “About 15 or 16 years ago.”
Just plagiarize the 6 Feet Under finale.
They already went with a continuous time loop on another Matt Groening animated series. It needs to end with them finally getting to the fireworks factory
The problem with this idea is how do you go back to the beginning? Characters have died since, so unless they have access to some future technology.
Interesting to note this is ending is used in the Futurama game.
The show too. The last line by the professor is that time will reboot to the moment before he conceived of the device. “want to go around again” says fry, they hold hands, press the button, and the first episode starts playing “Space… it seems to go on forever. the a monkey starts throwing barrels at you…” An infinite loop
If the current generation of Simpsons writers are the ones making it, who cares how it ends?
The only current episode I think could’ve worked as a series finale would’ve been ‘Behind The Laughter.’ I have zero idea how the actual finale could go.
Futurama did it better.
It needs to end with a completely run-of-the-mill episode with Homer just about to make a speech at the end. Then suddenly in a different voice; ‘I have to go now, my planet needs me’. ‘Note: Homer died on his way back to his home planet’. /credits
The show ended already. It ended years ago. What we’ve been watching is the carcass, slowly rotting and decaying, while the puppeteers make its putrid flesh dance on strings like a marionette, even though a family of rats has already made its home inside the intestines. Eventually, even the decay has gone, leaving behind bones and a cloud of dust and then Katy Perry comes on in a live appearance and dances with a puppet Mr. Burns for no goddamn reason except to suck up to a celebrity in exactly the way the show would never have done while it was still alive.
And then the bones continue their pointless jig.
The show has jumped the shark. The shark is now long dead. The rats that once nested in the carcass have passed on and their remains fossilized for future archaeologists. The deranged puppeteers whose insane thirst for money, views, and jerking themselves senseless with the death of comedy – they’ve all passed on too. Their inbred children have mated and a fifth generation of cross-eyed, disease-afflicted mutants now work the controls, though their lack of opposable thumbs and of the ability to speak language has made their work near-impossible. But yet they continue.
And then, at last, Al Jean steps into view from the side of the stage, somehow still alive long after human civilization has crumbled into dust. He takes off his jacket, unbuttons his shirt, pulls off his skin and opens his ribcage to reveal the demon that has possessed his body since his “return” to the Simpsons in Season 10. The Al Jean who ran the show in Seasons 3 and 4 has been dead for years. It wasn’t the Simpsons that was the puppet – it was the showrunner all along.
Fuck you, Al Jean. Kill this show and let it die with dignity. Set fire to all the originals of anything since your tenure, and throw yourself in while you’re at it.
You really should have shaggy dog storied this. Oh well, I read the whole thing :(
it might be time for a peanut butter jelly sandwich, a glass of milk, and a nap…..sheesh
Banner pic, lady top left. Her nose is her mouth. Shes a weird duck hybrid.
I think the finale should be bart waking up to his birthday but upon realizing he turned a year older which has never happened before, representatives from FOX barge in and issue them to end the show. Upset and confused, the whole entire family heads to FOX studios to confront Matt Groening about why he should continue their series until the end of time, but Matt is not convinced. Eventually, they bring in past guest stars (the biggest ones like the monorail guy and hank Scorpio) to comment that they haven’t had an episode about them in a while for new ideas. At the very end (around the thirty minute mark) Matt is finally convince to green light seasons 50-100 when they run out of time.