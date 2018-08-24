Getty Image

With the success of Sharp Objects (and basically everything Ryan Murphy touches), it’s no surprise that cable channels are trying to load up on prestige-television horror and suspense series. Showtime is jumping in in a big way, as Deadline reports the channel is developing a series based on Kill Creek, an award-winning horror novel penned by Scott Thomas.

Thomas will adapt his own novel, but he won’t be alone. Misha Green, co-creator of the acclaimed and beloved drama Underground (and herself a former writer on Heroes and Sons of Anarchy) will executive produce, alongside Scott Derrickson, who directed Doctor Strange and is also set to direct the pilot of Kill Creek.

This will not be Derrickson’s first foray into television, as he was in the director’s chair for the pilot of TNT’s Snowpiercer adaptation, but eventually left the project after TNT asked for “extreme reshoots.”

The 72-page Snowpiercer TV pilot script by @Josh_Friedman is the best I’ve ever read. The feature-length pilot I made from that script may be my best work. The new show runner has a radically different vision for the show. I am forgoing my option to direct the extreme reshoots. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) June 29, 2018

Here’s a brief synopsis of what viewers can expect from Kill Creek, via Deadline:

When best-selling horror author Sam McGarver and three fellow masters of the macabre reluctantly agree to spend Halloween night in one of the country’s most infamous haunted houses, their presence awakens an entity that will torment and threaten to make them a part of Kill Creek’s bloody legacy.

In addition to Thomas, Green, and Derrickson, other executive producers on the project include Adam Gomolin and Andrew Lazar from American Sniper, and Elisa Ellis from Narcos. Green is bouncing back nicely from WGN America’s cancellation of Underground, as she is also created and is producing ANOTHER upcoming horror series for HBO, Jordan Peele’s Lovecraft Country.

Get ready for a lot of being creeped out, courtesy of every channel, everywhere.