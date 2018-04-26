‘The Simpsons’ Will Break Yet Another TV Record This Weekend

#The Simpsons
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.26.18
simpsons break gunsmoke record

fox

Where once The Flintstones and The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet were the longest-running prime-time animated and live action sitcoms in the United States, both those records now belong to The Simpsons. The comedy also became the longest-running American scripted primetime series ever when it bested Gunsmoke‘s 20 seasons. That was nine years ago, but it took until this Sunday for The Simpsons to beat the western’s total number of episodes.

On March 31, 1975, Gunsmoke aired its 635th and finale episode, “The Sharecroppers” (the plot synopsis: “Festus ends up plowing crops for a family of farmers after accidentally shooting one of them in the leg and bringing him home” — classic Festus!). On April 29, 2018, The Simpsons will hit episode 636 with “Forgive and Regret” (the plot synopsis: “Grampa makes a confession to Homer while on his deathbed” — classic Grampa… wait, what?).

“We never dreamed we’d get this far,” said executive producer Al Jean. “After we aired 635 this past Sunday, I was pretty confident. I thought if we made it, it would be a marvelous tribute to the writers, animators, and cast who work so hard; and particularly to the wonderful fans who’ve stuck with us all these years.” He added, “The record-breaker on Sunday is a small touching story reminiscent of the early seasons, with a couple of Easter eggs for fans.”

How did Jean celebrate the milestone? “I enjoyed a free turkey sandwich at the sound mix,” Jean replied. Hopefully the turkey wasn’t a little dry. Oh, and in case you were wondering, the only other current show within The Simpsons‘ lengthy range is Law & Order: Special Victims Unit… with 427 episodes.

(Via NY Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Simpsons
TAGSGUNSMOKETHE SIMPSONS

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 1 day ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 2 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 3 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP