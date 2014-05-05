Remember ‘The Simpsons’? They’re Back… And In LEGO Form!

#The Simpsons
05.05.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

It’s been awhile since an episode of The Simpsons was the most talked-about event on a Sunday night, but the long (long long long long)-running comedy might have out-hyped the likes of Mad Men and Game of Thrones last night with their LEGO episode. We’ve been yakking about it since February, but was it worth the hype? As a novelty episode of television from a show in its 25th season, yes; otherwise, not really.

“Brick Like Me” wisely wrapped its story around Homer and Lisa bonding, and the animation was sublimely detailed, but the cause of LEGO Homer seeing Meat Homer was awfully similar to what Community did with “G.I. Jeff,” and even had some of the beats as The LEGO Movie. It was better than a gimmick episode should be, but the jokes weren’t up to the warped-animation Simpsons standards of “Homer3.”

That being said, I WANT THEM ALL. Here’s a look at nearly every Simpsons character, in LEGO form.

Homer, Marge, and Santa’s Little Helper

santa little helper lego

The Simpsons Family

simpsons lego family

Maggie

maggie lego

Krusty and Mr. Teeny

krusty teeny

Milhouse

milhouse lego

Groundskeeper Willie

lego willie

Elementary School Employees

school lego

Skinner and Nelson

nelson lego skinner

Comic Book Guy

comic book guy lego

Apu

apu lego

Moe, Lenny, and Carl

moes tavern lego

Ralph

ralph lego

Springfield Residents

townspeople lego

Reverend Lovejoy

lovejoy lego

The Flanders

flanders lego

Abraham Simpson

grandpa lego

Chief Wiggum

wiggum lego

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Simpsons
TAGSbrandingLEGOTHE SIMPSONS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP