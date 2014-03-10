'The Simpsons' Paid Touching Tribute To Marcia Wallace And Edna Krabappel Last Night

Last night’s new episode of The Simpsons paid a tribute to Marcia Wallace And Edna Krabappel that will make you feel all of the feels. The episode, called “The Man Who Grew Too Much” — some Sideshow Bob-driven plot — featured an epilogue of Ned Flanders dreaming about dancing with Mrs. K and then waking up and saying, “I really miss that laugh.” Nelson then pops by the window and laughs his trademark laugh before saying, “I miss it too.” SO SAD. Although I feel like an assh*le because I actually had the episode on last night between Bob’s Burgers and True Detective while I farted around on the internet looking for True Detective articles and would have totally missed it if my husband didn’t point it out. So as penance, I’ve watched it like five times so far this morning and have almost made myself cry every time.
I totally forgot Edna was with Flanders. Poor Ned.
Sucks to be Flanders.
I’m glad they included a picture of Maude Flanders as well. It really was unnecessary to kill her off. This was a touching tribute though.
I don’t exactly watch any of the new episodes (I don’t really stray past “Bart the Mother” in Season 10 on account of it’s the last one Phil Hartman recorded for and it’s the last one with David X. Cohen as the showrunner before he left for Futurama) but it’s nice to see that the show is capable of having those tear jerker, sad, heart felt episodes that were such important staples of those early seasons.
Poor Flanders though. Just goes to show that good things don’t really happen to those named ‘Ned’.
Simpsons story idea – open on the funeral for wife number 3. Lisa begins to suspect that Ned is a “Black Widower”…
Homer realizing a pattern has emerged tries to get Ned and Selma to marry…
When did they kill her off?!
I’ll never forget her incredulity over the word embiggen. It is a perfectly cromulent word, after all.
Sad sad stuff. What’s that black thing on Ned’s arm?
A badge of mourning.
Lame, I was hoping he was a Nazi now.
So does this mean the entire episode is a dream? Earlier in the episode, Ned mentioned he was taking a tango class with Edna, and since he was dreaming of dancing with her, was everything else part of the same dream?
When did they get married?