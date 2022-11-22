Two years ago, Sinbad — the comedian whose fame extended to the small and big screens — suffered a devastating stroke. He still hasn’t recovered. On Monday, an update was unveiled on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, linking to a website that provides not only updates on his condition but also way for people to help the family pay his ever-mounting hospital bills.

As per the site, Sinbad — whose real name is David Adkins — suffered ischemic stroke in September 2020 resulting from a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain. After removing the clot, he seemed to be on the road to recovery. Then a second clot, half the size of the first, formed. He spent time in a medically induced coma, kept alive by a ventilator.

“It would be weeks before he would open his eyes, speak, or show signs of basic mobility,” the site reads. “It wasn’t long before we realized he couldn’t move his left side or simply hold his head up.”

Sinbad spent time in an acute-care facility, where he was unable to move the left side of his body. He later moved to a rehabilitation center, when he finally began to recover. In July 2021, nine months after the initial stroke, he came home, where he continues to received therapy.

“His progress is nothing short of remarkable. Limbs that were said to be ‘dead’ are coming alive and he’s taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again,” read the site. “In his own words, ‘I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again.’”

Numerous celebrities reached out in the comments of the Instgram post, including Gabrielle Union, D.L. Hughley, and india.arie. You can see the site — and make a donation — here.