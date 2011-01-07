Site News: Playoffs, Baby

The good news is that I got hooked up with a Seahawks-Saints ticket for Saturday, so I get to see the best sub-.500 team in NFL playoff history face off against the Super Bowl champions. The bad news is that I’ll be on a plane most of today. Or maybe the good news is that I don’t have to work. Or maybe the bad news is that the Seahawks made the playoffs. Or maybe the good news is that Danger Guerrero will be writing most of Warming Glow’s posts today. Or maybe that’s bad news.

One piece of good news is certain: Corgi Friday will drop earlier than usual today, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. I mean, you never want to miss Corgi Friday, but this one is definitely the best installment since, like, two weeks ago.

I’ll be back (briefly) this afternoon and in full swing Monday morning. Play nice with D.G., and have a great weekend.