Site News: Playoffs, Baby

The good news is that I got hooked up with a Seahawks-Saints ticket for Saturday, so I get to see the best sub-.500 team in NFL playoff history face off against the Super Bowl champions. The bad news is that I’ll be on a plane most of today. Or maybe the good news is that I don’t have to work. Or maybe the bad news is that the Seahawks made the playoffs. Or maybe the good news is that Danger Guerrero will be writing most of Warming Glow’s posts today. Or maybe that’s bad news.
One piece of good news is certain: Corgi Friday will drop earlier than usual today, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. I mean, you never want to miss Corgi Friday, but this one is definitely the best installment since, like, two weeks ago.
I’ll be back (briefly) this afternoon and in full swing Monday morning. Play nice with D.G., and have a great weekend.
Seahawks get 40 hung on em. Bet on it.
BRING BACK JON BOIS!
Well I guess we know the answer to the question ‘how far will Matt go to watch 53 men get humiliated in public.’
In all seriousness go seahawks- if for no other reason than a 7-9 team winning a playoff game against the defending champs might cause several head explosions amongst the Sports Yelling assholes.
The official banner for the Seahawks playoff run:
[i53.tinypic.com]
EXCITING UPDATE: I’ve been throwing up every 45 minutes since midnight! Yippee!
Matt inspired a lot of us to give money to Fight Gone Bad with his Suzi Fox getup – maybe he could inspire the ‘Hawks the same way. Or distract the Saints. Or just subject himself to the same humiliation and shame that the Seahawks are about to endure.
Be sure to bring shorts. Weather’s awesome!!!
Non-banner pic dog is a HUGE Dan McGwire fan.
I met that dog outside of Quest field after seeing Kids in the Hall a few years ago