Norman Reedus Really Wants Us To Believe (SPOILER) Dies In The Next ‘The Walking Dead’ Episode

Last night, Norman Reedus — who plays Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead — posted this photo to Instagram:

At first blush, I feared it could be Carol or Beth, the two characters that Daryl is most likely to interact with in the next episode. But a little investigating revealed that the shot was actually from an extended promo that aired on this week’s The Talking Dead.

That promo rules out Carol, who says “thank you” to Daryl for burying the body. The way he’s carrying the body, however, perhaps hints at Beth, based on this photo.

Could it be Beth? On the one hand, if Beth is alive, why isn’t she with Carol and Daryl in this scene? But then, on the other hand, 1) why would they give away Beth’s death in a promo, and 2) they always bury their dead on this show, and 3) the body looks a little too small to be Beth.

And yet, what if there is no place to bury their dead in Slabtown? And what if the body of Beth is smaller in its crumpled, dead state? And what if they want us to think that there’s no way they’d give away Beth’s death in a promo, reverse tricking us?

Verdict: There’s no way it could be Beth, unless of course it is. But it’s probably whoever was in the car that Carol and Daryl were following to the hospital in the first place.

Right?

Source: Instagram