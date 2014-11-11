Norman Reedus Really Wants Us To Believe (SPOILER) Dies In The Next ‘The Walking Dead’ Episode

Last night, Norman Reedus — who plays Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead — posted this photo to Instagram:
At first blush, I feared it could be Carol or Beth, the two characters that Daryl is most likely to interact with in the next episode. But a little investigating revealed that the shot was actually from an extended promo that aired on this week’s The Talking Dead.
That promo rules out Carol, who says “thank you” to Daryl for burying the body. The way he’s carrying the body, however, perhaps hints at Beth, based on this photo.
Could it be Beth? On the one hand, if Beth is alive, why isn’t she with Carol and Daryl in this scene? But then, on the other hand, 1) why would they give away Beth’s death in a promo, and 2) they always bury their dead on this show, and 3) the body looks a little too small to be Beth.
And yet, what if there is no place to bury their dead in Slabtown? And what if the body of Beth is smaller in its crumpled, dead state? And what if they want us to think that there’s no way they’d give away Beth’s death in a promo, reverse tricking us?
Verdict: There’s no way it could be Beth, unless of course it is. But it’s probably whoever was in the car that Carol and Daryl were following to the hospital in the first place.
Right?
Source: Instagram
Maybe Noah?
But Noah’s a pretty tall kid, right? Perhaps there’s a child we have yet to see that’s just collateral damage for the episode.
Actually, this is starting to make sense. It’s a kid that turns (maybe) and Daryl has to kill the kid because Carol can’t because she’s still pretty messed up over Lizzie. And that’s why she says “thank you.”
Yeah good call there. That makes perfect sense with her thanking him.
beth does seem to have more junk in the trunk than the corpse does…
Ain’t no junk in that junk. That’s pure clASS right there.
Maybe it’s Abel after the Sons found out he was working with the Irish.
You sir, win the Internet for the day.
Excellent.
Works for me.
*grabs cookie awkwardly off plate* here you go.
Too small to be Beth – maybe a one off character
They don’t *always* bury their dead. Hershel was left decapitated and zombified before Michonne put a sword through his skull. Lori’s corpse got left behind only to be found by a walker. No one seemed to jump at the opportunity to drag the skeletal remains of T-Dogg out to the yard, either.
All the situations you named, they had no possible way to get to the victims. Hershel – The prison was overrun by walkers, and the survivors were scattered. Lori – Again, walkers were a major factor. Also add in the shock of, “I have a baby now. My wife is dead. My son had to kill her.” T-Dogg as well, infestation of walkers. We don’t see what they’re doing all the time, so maybe they did do something with T-Dogg’s remains afterwards.
Yes, I realize that.
Nonetheless, it confounds the statement that they *always* bury their dead.
Hell, they even made a fake gave for Carol despite her being alive at the time.
The only time they’ve deliberately burned a corpse by fire was by Carol when she took out Karen and David, and that was only because of the sickness going around. Didn’t they also burn the walkers that came out of the barn? With the exception of Sophia, of course.
Burning walkers/corpses (6 & 1, really) was always common practice, all the way back to the original camp outside of Atlanta.
Even T-Dogg told Otis and Two-Dogg to “take the bodies outside and burn ’em” when they give let them in their own cell block.
The only exception, outside of Karen as you pointed out, seemed to be when a character had lines, which applies to David. Or was Sophia.
Yeah they bury their own and burn the rest. I think it was Glenn that said they should bury their own out of respect or whatever. Anybody they have no ties with, it’s marshmallow roasting time. If people are indeed going with the ‘that must be a child that Daryl is burning and Carol thanks him because of what went down with Lizzie’, why burn the body? If Carol is going to attach herself mentally to every child walker she sees from here on out, her judgment could get very cloudy.
Beth was just promoted to a series regular. She’s not dead before the mid season break.
Andrew J. West (Gareth) was also promoted to series regular as well, no idea why. He was only in 4 episodes.
Clearly he was promoted because he was playing the best villain on TV.
He was playing Joffrey Baratheon?
I believe the title series regular has more to do with pay scale than number of episodes one can be expected to be in.
There was a death dinner with case and crew before the filming was over for the mid season finale and rumours say that all hands were on deck and even Scott Wilson came back for this dinner. So why would Hershel come back on set for a cast death dinner if it wasn’t one of his daughters…
@Canadian Scott That could be important, or he could have been there to film flashback sequences? This season is making full use of them. From what I’ve read regarding the mid season finale, you could be right.
Carol tells him “thank you”. It is a child that Carol finds in the hospital…most likely a girl she is unable to save or who gets caught in the crossfire when they overthrow the rule at the hospital. Losing another young girl would affect Carol deeply. This is my theory/prediction.
I don’t know about you guys, but unless AMC gave him the a-ok sign, he shouldn’t be posting this sorta stuff online. Actors giving away or talking too much about their projects is the sorta thing that the suits frown upon, which can lead to termination.
Yeah, I hope I’m just over-thinking this to.
Termination of one of the if not the most popular actor on the show? Yea Id say you are overthinking it.
Did you read the text of the article? It is a still from a clip the network has ALREADY RELEASED ONLINE. The fucking clip is right below his tweet. Seriously?
This was shown on Talking Dead. Honestly, people need to get over Chris Hardwick and just watch the show because you’ll hear the actors or the showrunners talk about their characters / the show. Also the behind the scenes info they show regarding a big scene in the show is always fun to see. Before the Abraham ep, the big ‘never before seen clip from next week’s episode’ was the clip of him beating that guys head in with a can. This past week it was the Daryl burning a body clip. Having to sit through Talking Dead is far more interesting than having to sit through Comic Book Men for some sneak peek.
Got to be Rowles.
Oh noes…its CORRRRRRAAAALLLLL!!!!
Seriously, though, why the fuck doesn’t Maggie care where her sister is?!?
Maggie’s character is an ancient Chinese secret
I keep expecting the writers to shoehorn this in on every Maggie conversation, but nope she just dont give a fuck. Lol
I was certain during the conversation between Maggie and Glenn there would be SOME mention of Beth, but it’s like the writers have forgotten there was any relationship between the two at all.
Why should she?
Again, Emily Kinney was on Talking Dead and this was brought up. Here is exactly what was said:
Hardwick: “Emily, so we talked a little bit about this before the break, would Beth be kinda bummed that Maggie didn’t set out to look for her, or what do you think is happening?”
Kinney: “I don’t…I don’t know. I think Maggie’s just focused on survival and they’ve all been through a lot and have lost a lot of people, and I think she’s just really focused on what she needs to do in the moment, and that’s why…she hasn’t really had a lot of time to, like, go…”
Hardwick: “You don’t think Beth would be like, “This is like just before the apocalypse! You cared about your boyfriends more than your sister!”
*Kinney laughs*
Kinney: “Yeah that kinda happens, doesn’t it? I have an older sister and I feel like I remember, yeah, she always cared about her boyfriend, ya know…*laughter* I sorta get it.”
If Emily Kinney isn’t making a huge deal out of it, neither should the rest of us.
So, I should just watch and read every interview with the actors on the show, so that I have their opinions in hand before I make a judgment regarding plot holes, rather than form an opinion of the show given what is presented to me, the viewer. Got it.
@space__monkey Talking Dead is on directly after TWD so it shouldn’t be that much of a bother to check the show out and get some inside info. Anybody that watched the last Talking Dead ep would have already known that the pic posted above was shown already. Talking Dead is pretty much like an episode review immediately after the ep airs and you don’t get all the answers but you get just enough. It’s one show, not every single interview the actors give.
Dude, I know what Talking Dead is. However, I don’t watch TWD through satellite or cable…I watch through an internet connection. Cut the cord awhile back.
I’ve got contacts within the script writing team. It’s a 9 year old hospital patient named Phin Taylor Barnum. He gets shot in crossfire by Carol.
Yeah, it’s not likely P.T Barnum will be resurrected as a child, only to die in the next episode. The sucker born every minute quote would be appropriate, but there really isn’t any conclusive proof he said it.
Thew burning is on the roof of Slabtown and it’s probably a little girl that they found there or who dies in the crossfire. Carol would say thank you because she’s already had her fill of putting little girls (like her daughter) to rest.
Whoops, should’ve read all comments before posting but I just said the same thing. If people ask, I’ll say you told me.
It was the corpse of amc’s restraint during contract negotiations with sat networks.
Rowles’d
Gotta love the assumption made on what Reedus is implying by posting a picture. Classic.
It’s Carol or Beth. Unless it isn’t. When did Peter King get a job with UPROXX?
I’ve never seen a body buried in fire. Should be interesting.
It’s just ‘Saturday Night” round these parts…
Verdict: There’s no way it could be Beth, unless of course it is.
I see your taking the Peter King rout a quasi legitish guessitude instead of the normal spouting off of nonsense as almost certainty (Chibs and the Irish, the governor feeding walkers etc.)
Whoever it was, I’m sure he/she was working with the Irish.
Online someone posted a photo from the UK preview and it would appear there was some kid walkers so perhaps he is burning the bodies from those kid walkers and because Carol has decided she has hit her kid killing quota decided she didn’t want to destroy the body and let Daryl do it.
I know a lot of folks would disagree, but I cannot stand the Beth character. The actress who plays her is horrible. Her face never changes regardless of what’s occurring. I would NOT shed a tear if Beth died this Sunday.
It’s Macaulay Culkin…