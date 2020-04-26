NBC
Brad Pitt Made Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Wish Come True On ‘SNL’

Before the first “at home” episode of SNL, Dr. Anthony Fauci joked that if he could have anyone play him on the sketch series, it would be Brad Pitt. No offense to the the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, but… nah. Still, considering how much stress he’s been under, the guy deserved a little ego boost, and during tonight’s SNL, he got his wish In the cold open, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Oscar winner portrayed Fauci, whose message to the American public was interspersed with footage of President Donald Trump speaking about COVID-19.

