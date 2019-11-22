“More Cowbell” is one of the most famous sketches in SNL history. It even has its own Wikipedia page, which provides this fun fact: “According to Seth Meyers, who served as head writer several seasons later, the sketch was submitted over seven times before making the show.” It’s a good thing “More Cowbell” made it, because even now, after dozens of viewings, the way Will Ferrell’s belly slowly reveals itself still makes me laugh.

Not everyone is entertained, though. While appearing on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show, Ferrell revealed to host Jimmy Fallon (who’s also in “More Cowbell” as the drummer) that Christopher Walken, who plays cowbell-obsessed Blue Öyster Cult producer “The” Bruce Dickinson, once told him that the sketch ruined his life.

“Here’s the crazy thing. I go to see Christopher Walken years later, in a play. I say hello to him backstage and he’s like, ‘You know, you’ve ruined my life. People during curtain call bring cowbells. The other day I went for Italian food for lunch, and the waiter asked if I wanted more cowbell with my pasta bolognese.’ I think he’s really mad,” Ferrell said. Walken was probably (?) joking (Ferrell mentioned that he “had a little smile” on his face while talking). Then again, he’s an Oscar-winning actor who’s been in some of the greatest movies ever, including The Deer Hunter, Annie Hall, and Pulp Fiction, but to many, he’s known primarily as the guy who screams about cowbells. Acting is weird.