As of this writing, Election Day is still just over the horizon, and it’s safe to say that everyone, no matter the party they’re voting for, is a little on edge. Even as Team Trump has gotten even more desperate than usual in the final push, some have tried to put on a brave face, taking the high road and talking maturely about trusting “the process,” hoping that democratic norms will spare us any skullduggery. But who are we kidding? Even the most calm Biden voter must be screaming on the inside.

In a sketch that was actually cut from SNL’s John Mulaney-hosted show on Saturday, a cadre of smiling Democrats line in a faux-PSA, preaching their sunny optimism to the camera before revealing the bottomless anxiety raging underneath. You hear characters — played by Heidi Gardner, Kate McKinnon, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, Beck Bennett, and Kyle Mooney — say things like “This election is about more than next four years” and “Despite how challenging the last year has been, I’m hopeful and confident.”

But then you see McKinnon gasping for an armful of Plan B pills, Bennett hording food in a vault, Mooney buying a crossbow, and Nwodim having her son pour her a couple fingers of wine. Meanwhile, Gardner finds that the Canadian border isn’t as receptive to people from a COVID-strewn country as she assumed. It’s a final exorcism before the stuff possibly really hits the fan, with an election that may be contested days, weeks, surely not months. Maybe in a couple days this sketch will already look like a time capsule from a much different era.

