A ‘SNL’ Sketch Mocked The Viral Gorilla Glue Hair Care Incident

It’s never a good idea to become the main character on the internet for a day, especially in a week where a former president is going through a second impeachment. But one woman’s ill-fated attempt to use Gorilla Glue as a haircare product put her front and center, and now the incident is officially immortalized on Saturday Night Live.

Regina King hosted the latest episode of the sketch comedy showcase and starred in a sketch that capitalized on the drama around Tessica Brown, a woman who accidentally used the fast-acting adhesive on her hair in January and became a TikTok sensation as she struggled to get it out. It got to the point where the New York Times wrote up the story, and a plastic surgeon had to make a special solvent to help Brown remove what was a mistake she quite literally thought she could wash out.

In the sketch, King and Kenan Thompson play lawyers in a class-action style lawsuit commercial. King’s hair, standing straight up like a shark fin, actually flops back and forth during the sketch as she moves her head.

“Fact: Every day as many as one people fall victim to using Gorilla Glue as a beauty product and they deserve compensation,” King said, standing next to “Denzel Commode,” who also had a Gorilla Glue incident. “It’s a mistake that could happen to anybody, like brushing your teeth with Preparation H.”

The sketch introduced a number of characters who have suffered the same fate: accidentally using a bonding agent in your hair instead of hairspray. It’s all a bit funnier knowing that Brown is OK, but at the very least the sketch showed off some impressive wig-making from the SNL costume team.