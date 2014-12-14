‘SNL’ Season 40 Discussion: Martin Freeman And Charli XCX

Cold Open
Ironically, the sketch about torture was the least tortuous cold open of the season. There was some actual bite to the material! Bobby Moynihan and Kyle Mooney play the two psychologists who were named in the CIA torture report, but they’re more than just the evil scumbags who came up with rectum hummus — they also work with Time Warner and invented the grocery store self-check out line. THEY’RE HISTORY’S GREATEST MONSTERS.
Monologue
Martin Freeman’s British, and all British people know each other. Get it?!? Not a particularly memorable monologue, which is hard for me to admit because in theory, Kate McKinnon as Maggie Smith and Taran Killam as Alan Rickman should be delightful. Alas.
Sump’n Claus
I don’t know where this came from, and why the SNL writers didn’t want until next week to tell the story of Sump’n Claus, a fly former elf who got a little too close to Mrs. Claus and now spends his Decembers giving a little “sump’n” to everyone from Justin Bieber and Donald Sterling, but I’m glad it exists. I’ve been singing that damn chorus to myself all morning.
Wedding Objections
Mini Martin Freeman standing beside Leslie Jones: a good sight gag. But to have them play an about-to-be-married couple who only met five days ago, and in that time, she, a hard-fouling WNBA player, turned his penis into a late-stage Jenga tower? Excellent. What could have been an icky premise (“Haha, it’s funny because she’s big and black and he’s tiny and white”) was subverted to be about anything but race, until Kate McKinnon’s old lady character got her turn at the mic. But even that still worked because her delivery of “shut. it. down.” is perfect.
As someone who spent his life up to age 18 being dragged to church, I can honestly say the Christmas Church sketch was spot-on.
I guess I’m the only one that liked the ketchup sketch? That was the highlight of the show. It had a nice Who’s on First pace to it.
alan rickman arrives on a christmas episode and its not as Hans Gruber? odd.
also, he listed off his shows with nary a mention of Sherlock. strange.
The guitarist in Charli XCX’s band kept looking down at her guitar as she played, and the stage lights caused her nose to cast a shadow on her upper lip that looked like a nice little hitler stache.
You’re kidding about Charlie XCX right? That was the worst thing I have ever seen. She looked like she was possessed and not in a good way.
I believe Dave Attell said it best:
“Those titties ain’t retarded.”
She has a bangin body. That’s about it….
Shut your whore mouth.
All reports are that Sadie is a dirty whore.
What about the “Office/Middle Earth” skit? I thought that was one of the funniest things about this lame episode…
Literally the first line of this post.
Funniest skit of the night IMO.
Easily best episode of the season
This episode represented a step in the right direction humor-wise.
Taran Killam in red boots is no Jason Sudekis in a red track suit, but I’ll take it.
Martin Freeman was a great host. He’s so tiny and adorable. I just want to carry him around in my purse and feed him scones.
If you go looking for him to give him his scone dinner and he’s not there, don’t worry, I’ve taken him to have my wicked way with him. No worries, I’ll return him to your purse by morning.
I thought Freeman’s monologue was fantastic. He was incredibly charming and at ease.
Bar Mitzvah Jacob is the best you fool!
@Casper, agreed. The first one or two were great, but it has definitely run its course.
@Pencil-Necked Geek, the awkward high five was pretty funny.
*Ahem* “…and we’d get to SEE him awkwardly try to interact…”
Viva 2015, Viva edit function!
If the character evolved *at all* it could work. But what changes have we gotten from Jacob? The tribute to Jeter (which was funnier the first time, naturally), and the high-five he gave Che last night are the only things different from one appearance to the next.
I was hoping we’d see Jacob at the desk with Cecily more last season, and we’d get to him awkwardly try to interact with a pretty girl. But nope, it was exactly the same as with Seth the season before.
I have always liked Jacob as well, but I think it has run its course. Unlike the better recent Weekend Update characters like Stephon or Drunk Uncle there’s no way to freshen up the Jacob sketch. It’s the same jokes and the same timing every time.