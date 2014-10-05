‘SNL’ Season 40 Discussion: Sarah Silverman And Maroon 5

Cold Open
The only thing this tame cold open, about how terrorist organizations are as good at social media as the Secret Service is bad at stopping people from stabbing President Obama (I’m sure putting those three words together won’t come back to haunt me), accomplished was making me excited for the next season of Archer. I cannot wait to see how they handle ISIS. But I digress…
Monologue
One of the longest monologues in recent memory, but at least there wasn’t any singing? Actually, I quite enjoyed how SNL, like they did with Louis C.K. last season, let Sarah Silverman do her thing for about eight minutes, especially when she was conversing with her younger self from the 1990s. (Weirdly and disappointingly, the monologue was the only time that Silverman’s style, of being a “dirty” comedian who can get away with saying anything because she ends every joke with a smile, was used. Otherwise, she played mostly anonymous characters, not modified versions of herself.) What do you feed the dinosaurs? I love Chris Pratt, but standup comedians often make the best hosts, because they’re already so used to working alone on a stage, as opposed to just working alone, like bloggers.
The Fault In Our Stars 2
“Because you can’t quarantine your heart.” I can’t believe that’s not already the tagline for some horrible romantic comedy that your aunt probably loves. The Fault In Our Stars 2: The Ebola In Our Everything was a topical spin on something that came out months ago, but I think it would have worked better if the Internet hadn’t already been clogged with Fault parodies. I guess it could’ve been worse, though: at least it wasn’t The Fault In Our Stars 2: The Ice In Our Bucket Challenges.
Joan Rivers In Heaven
Sarah Silverman’s Joan Rivers impression was solid, and the concept of the departed comedian being welcomed to Heaven was solid, but the execution? Yeesh. Silverman tripped over her lines, and the assembled celebrity impressions are all over the place. Richard Pryor made sense, but a mute Steve Jobs? At least Benjamin Franklin got to make some bisexual jokes, not that he knows what that is.
That was a really, really bad episode. The timing seemed off, the jokes just plain weren’t good and it seemed like no one had rehearsed.
Michael Che and The Fault In Our Stars 2 was the only decent thing about it.
Sarah Silverman and Cecily Strong would make a great duo in a threesome.
As for the show, it was pretty bland. Some of that has to do with people botching their lines. This is the second straight week where it’s been noticeable and frequent.
Colin Jost still sucks.
NO NO NO!
The January Jones SNL is saved by the Rear Window skit. It’s so strong it’s a fluffy apology for the rest of the episode.
Thought it was pretty good. The girl she picked on in the audience looked like an actual person rather than a ringer by the way her eyes were darting around as if she was looking for help.
Al Sharpton. Again. What’s Up With That? Again.
Maybe there will be a Steve Harvey Family Feud sketch next week. Again.
I think the writers love Keenan so much because he lets them be lazy by having this stable of longstanding characters that they can write for him in their sleep.
Cue the bug eyes.
Kenan’s Steve Harvey is a delight shut your mouth
So, I’m an SNL fan from way back, too, but these days I’m too lazy to watch the show and just read articles about the show and watch clips before I declare that SNL sucks.
Haha, no, just kidding, nobody is that stupid. Well, except …
@xinyourmouthalso, please enlighten us on your studied, relevant and accurate assessment of The Simpsons.
Who claimed for a single second that Keenan was the best on the show?
That monologue was wonderful.
The line about Che going on to be the best weekend update host ever is funny.
I hope you’re right – as of now my favorite portion of SNL is barely watchable. I’ll def hang in there though!
He’s saying he has potential, not that he is. You never know, it’s possible. I think Che needs to put more of his DS character into his Weekend Update skits. DS has more edge which is something I think SNL is seriously lacking.
But yeah, Che has potential to be really good (I promise), unlike Jost, who just fucking blows.
so im not the only one who thinks hes not only NOT the best W.U. host ever…but quite possibly tied for worst? (with jost). the combination of them is awful, and drags down what could be a strong segment.
I discovered during update that the jokes he’s telling are funny, but Colin Jost’s delivery and overall smarminess make them horrible.
Yeah. I replay the Jost delivered jokes in my mind with Seth Meyers delivery and they land much better.
I hope Jost gets better – but his delivery only reminds me how good Seth Meyers was on Update and how lame Seth Meyers is on Late Night.
I didn’t like the comedians in heaven sketch mostly due to the delivery from everyone. Weekend Update was on this week which was nice and refreshing. Other than that I liked the awkward proposal bit. I would say it was a step up from last week and probably better then most of last season.
That sketch made me laugh the most. Someone should gif Moynahan’s rise from the back seat. Hilarious.
oh you mean how objectively every year since the original cast change in 1980 people have been saying SNL sucks? it’s so tired.
yup, definitely needed 3 separate articles on uproxx about SNL…
I guess you’re new here. There are (almost) always two entries about individual sketches, and then a recap of the whole show. Is it necessary? Maybe not. But it’s not new.
Louis CK did 8 mins, he talked about it elsewhere that he wanted to do more and Lorne said no, and Louis agreed he was right.
If you’ve been a long time SNL fan you’d know the whole “show hasn’t been funny in years!” thing has and always will be bullshit.
WTF was up with the audio mix for Maroon 5 on the tv broadcast?
It sounded like a cheap-toy-karaoke-machine mix similar to what bands have to endure on Seth Meyers show (ps – why aren’t people talking/mocking/bitching about the terrible audio mix joke the Seth Meyers show plays on their musical guests week after week?)
It’s weird though. I watched the broadcast and was weirded out by the audio mix (as I am by the Seth Meyers show mix.. did I mention the terrible Seth Meyers show audio mix for bands?) — But now the online clip sounds perfectly passable (as do the Seth Meyers clips I checked). Are they mixing for laptop/earbud playback now – because I still usually watch tv on a tv (yep I’m an old).
But the thing is – Bands on Letterman sound great on tv AND on laptop per me – and SNL bands usually fare the same – but this week it was different for SNL. Maybe the Seth Meyers audio crew subbed in for some reason (because the Seth Meyers show has terrible tv audio mix for musical guests that nobody talks about.. but should start talking about).
NOTE: The Meyers mix entails the singer having an over-proportionally loud mic with a weird-dry mix that might be good for talking but sounds cheapo for singing – while the band sounds like they’re playing from a muffled room down the hall. This is the consistent Meyers mix no matter the musical act.
It’s like the mix is for a stand-up comedian but a band showed up and the crew didn’t have the time or knowhow to adjust… or it’s just me and my age-addled mind.
SNL has bad sound for musical performances. Maybe you’ve just never noticed because you weren’t familiar with the artists?
Actually no, mattyj2001. I don’t give a shit about Maroon 5 musically but I’ve heard/seen them on tv before and that’s not how they usually sound, technically.
And my bigger point was they sounded, technically, exactly like all the bands that appear on Seth Meyers’ Late Night. Meaning even a band you DO like is going to sound like what you describe as ‘terrible’.
That’s just how Maroon 5 normally sound. Terrible.
on paper, this was one of the funniest SNL ever written joke-wise, sadly the timing of all the actor was so off that it hard to tell when the punchline ended. I think the joan river sketch upfront made the audience in studio uneasy or maybe they were just a bad audience. from there on, everything a punchline hit, i would laugh but the in studio audience would have a delayed laugh and it kept throwing off the actors. Not sure if it led to alot of people forgetting line too. They should have done the joan sketch towards the end.
That said, the riverboat bit was just awful, luckily kenan made it a little better with his convict on the river story
Maybe don’t waste your time trolling articles on things you supposedly hate, yeah?
Whenever a comedian hosts, they just do their standup in the monologue. Maybe Silverman wanted to do something different. I mean, she can do her standup anytime. I know she’s polarizing, but I generally find her pretty likeable, so I was OK with the quirky monologue.
I think I liked last week better, overall, actually. More solid sketches.
The monologue was great, and Silverman is really fucking funny. A lot more than just a dirty mouth. But man alive, that Joan Rivers sketch bombed and it was all because of her. It’s ok to trip over your lines now and then but she literally swapped words on multiple punchlines so they just fell completely flat. Kind of felt bad for her.
I think the jokes on paper were solid, the punchlines were just mangled.
But i’m also not a Joan Rivers hater, she was a legend and deservedly so, and had great jokes.
I felt bad for her, because I assume she was really excited to pay tribute to Rivers. But I don’t know if the sketch fell flat because she flubbed her lines, or because she was telling the kind of hacky jokes that Rivers would have told at a roast.
Silverman has told one good joke in 20 years, and that was a holocaust joke she stole from Don Rickles. If Silverman looked like Rachel Dratch, she’d be folding sweaters in the Roosevelt Field Mall right now.
Life isn’t fair. I’m sorry that it bothers you soo much, but that’s life.
I see now how Sarah Silverman didn’t fit with the show in the 90s – she’s much better on her own than as a random cast member. Her monologue was the best part of the show for me. And hate me if you want, but I will never understand the appeal of Maroon 5.
I don’t understand Maroon 5 either. It’s so safe and “Hi! Welcome To Target”. But I’m an extremist and think every rock band should sound like Slayer, Funkadelic, or Bob Dylan.
Kenan’s Reese De’What host character from the supportive women sketch was the highlight for me.
Me too. Fucking hilarious.
So when do we get the Kate McKinnon/St. Vincent parodies?
While that would be funny, I’d have to mute the sound.
I enjoyed the episode.
6/10, would bang.
I liked Update a lot (well, except for the Garage and Her thing– musical sketches, especially during Update, are almost universally terrible). I thought Jost’s joke about the Japanese scientists creating robot cheerleaders– with the punchline “It’s not what you think– they’re having sex with them” was a very ‘Norm MacDonald’ kind of joke.
And then Che followed it with the Jimmy Carter joke, where the punchline was just a blunt “He spent his birthday like he always does– snorting peanut dust off a stripper’s ass.” That felt very much like something Chevy would have written.
Would ‘What’s up with that?’ count as a musical sketch? Because that is the musical sketch to end all musical sketches. I pray that they find a way to do it without Sudekis and Lindsay Buckingham.
Garth and Kat made me hate Armisen and Wiig even more than the Californians did.
I believe Whatitiz73 is pretty much correct. At least, if we’re strictly talking about bits behind the Update desk. I was OK with Ferrell and Gasteyer as the Culps; and I actually like the French dance party sketches that SNL has done in recent years. They’re not funny, but they’re fun and absurd.
(well, except for the Garage and Her thing– musical sketches, especially during Update, are almost universally terrible)
That “almost” better be referring to Garth and Kat. Because those were fantastic.