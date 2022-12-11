It was yet another roller coaster of a week, with news good and bad. The good: Herschel Walker lost the Georgia runoff, the same-sex and interracial marriage is set to be protected by law, and WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison. The not so good: Kyrsten Sinema left the Democratic Party and a certain former president, who could very well return to office, suggested terminating the Constitution. For their latest Weekend Update, SNL made sure to cover it all.

First up was Sinema, the wishy-washy senator who is now a registered Independent. “Explained Sinema, ‘Pay attention to me,’” joked co-host Colin Jost, suggesting that she mostly does things just to get a response.

Michael Che had multiple jokes about Herschel Walker, including addressing his Senate loss. “I don’t think this is the last you’ll hear from Herschel Walker, I mean unless he’s your biological father,” he cracked.

Che returned to Walker during a bit about the 45th president. “Trump plans to terminate the Constitution by asking Herschel Walker to drive it to the clinic,” he said.

Colin Jost also brought up Samuel Alito, one of the Supreme Court justices overseeing a case about a website designer who wanted to deny service to a same-sex couple. During oral arguments, Alito brought up a hypothetical involving a Black department store Santa Claus being forced to take a picture with a child in KKK garb. “Alito added that he’d love an answer before he takes his grandkids to the mall next week,” he joked.

You can watch the segment in the video above.