On Tuesday, over one-and-a-half million Georgians voted for a former athlete who can’t string a coherent sentence together, who thought there might be 52 states in America, who ranted about werewolves and vampires at rallies, who blurted out that he didn’t even live in the state in which he was running, who had secret children and maybe secret abortions, and who once declared, “This erection is for the people.” But it wasn’t enough. Once again, incumbent senator Raphael Warnock narrowly defeated challenger Herschel Walker. And perhaps no one was more excited by the news than Walker’s son.

Back in October, amidst a flurry of surreal revelations and allegations, the footballer-turned-bumbling MAGA candidate found himself with a new, surprising foe: his son Christian. Christian, from his first marriage, used to be the only one of his four kids he acknowledged publicly. He used to be his dad’s biggest cheerleader. He, too, was a MAGA conservative. But he flipped on his father in the final weeks of his congressional campaign, accusing him of “lying” and calling out his claims that he was some “family man.”

After his father lost for a second time, coming in second in the Georgia runoff, Christian Walker offered him some helpful advice.

Herschel’s son has the last word on his campaign. pic.twitter.com/mRExRVMauG — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) December 7, 2022

“Don’t beat women, hold guns to peoples heads, fund abortions then pretend your pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family,” Christian tweeted. “And then maybe you can win a senate seat.”

He added, Don’t compare Warnock running over his wife’s foot to my father holding guns and knives to my mothers throat, threatening to kill his therapist, her, and one of his adultresses in a therapy session, and telling my mom and I he was going to beat our asses. Get off my page.”

Christian also reiterated his claim that his family begged his father not to run, but “we got the middle finger.”

He then offered advice to his party. “Republicans, we say we don’t play “identity politics” and then you ran this man mainly because he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football,” he wrote. “A boring old Republican could have won.”

Anyway, congrats to Raphael Warnock. And salutations to Donald Trump, who handpicked Walker as a candidate, only to see him, like most of his other picks, either underperform or flame out. But then, he probably has bigger fish to fry.