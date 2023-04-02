The latest installment of SNL’s Weekend Update was a little more chaotic than usual. After all, it was April Fool’s Day. And Michael Che got Colin Jost but good. During the opening stretch, which of course was about Donald Trump’s indictment, the audience was noticeably lukewarm to Jost’s jokes. But that was only because Che had told them not to laugh at him, as a prank.

Once Jost recovered, they got back to business. Che brought up Marjorie Taylor Greene’s plans to trek to New York City so she can protest the indictment. “Because apparently it takes her three days to put on her Joker makeup up,” he cracked.

Jost, still shaken by Che’s prank, slowly pulled himself together so he could trash Trump’s chief 2024 rival.

“Ron DeSantis said Florida officials would not help extradite Trump back to New York,” Jost said. “Unless, of course, he agrees to take a busload of migrants with him.”

There was also a strange story from Europe. “So now a sperm donor in the Netherlands who allegedly fathered more than 500 children is being sued for increasing the risk of accidental incest among the kids,” Jost said. “Accidental Incest is also the title of the Worst American Pie sequel.”

You can watch the latest Weekend Update from the Quinta Brunson-hosted episode in the videos above and below.