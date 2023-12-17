Last week was not a great one for Rudy Giuliani. Most weeks over the last three years have not been great for the very former “America’s Mayor,” but usually they’re simply humiliating. This one was gutting. First it was revealed he’s basically broke. Then a judge ordered him to pay a staggering amount to the two poll workers whose lives he upended, all for a guy who let him take the fall. SNL resisted kicking Giuliani when he’s down for their latest Cold Open, despite the presence of host and impersonator Kate McKinnon. But they saved up some yuks for Weekend Update.

“After being found liable for defamation against two Georgia election workers, Rudy Giuliani was ordered yesterday to pay the hilarious sum of 148 million dollars,” said Colin Jost. “You might as well just make it a billion, ’cause there’s no way he can pay it.”

Jost then went in for the kill: “At this point they only call Giuliani the ‘Mayor of 9/11’ because that’s all that’s left in his bank account.”

The show then brought up an image from Giuliani’s historic mysterious black goo gaffe, with Jost describing him as “amazingly seen here in better times.”

Jost went on saying that Giuliani “said during the trial that it was an ‘accident’ that he attacked the plaintiffs repeatedly on social media, with the judge noting, ‘there’s a lot of accidents going on.’ Said Giuliani, ‘Oh, you could smell that?’”

Later on in the segment, Che and Jost embarked on their annual “Joke Swap,” which resulted in the former forcing the latter to make a brutal swipe at his wife, actress Scarlett Johansson.

You can watch the opening stretch of Weekend Update in the video above.