Snooki Is a Great Driver

05.31.11 7 years ago 11 Comments

I’ve been doing my best to ignore the tabloid coverage of the “Jersey Shore” cast in Italy, but it’s a slow day and Snooki is easy to make fun of, so let’s do this: Nicole Polizzi was involved in a minor car accident in Florence when she crashed into a police car that was escorting her through the city. The officers, a man and a woman, were hospitalized with minor injuries, and Snooki’s license has been temporarily revoked.

Snooki, real name Nicole Polizzi, 23, was behind the wheel of Fiat Multipla with co-star Deena in the passenger seat beside her when the fender bender happened.

She was breath tested at the scene – but not drugs tested – and then taken to a local police station when it emerged she did not have any documents with her when questioned. [Daily Mail]

Why would she have any kind of documents? She’s just driving a car around a foreign country. What’s she supposed to do, carry a passport like some kind of peasant? Next thing you know, people will demand that she pay attention and not drive into police escorts, like a lowly chauffeur.

[photos at WWTDD]

TAGSJERSEY SHOREPOLICE BLOTTERSNOOKI

