Snooki Is a Great Driver

I’ve been doing my best to ignore the tabloid coverage of the “Jersey Shore” cast in Italy, but it’s a slow day and Snooki is easy to make fun of, so let’s do this: Nicole Polizzi was involved in a minor car accident in Florence when she crashed into a police car that was escorting her through the city. The officers, a man and a woman, were hospitalized with minor injuries, and Snooki’s license has been temporarily revoked.
Snooki, real name Nicole Polizzi, 23, was behind the wheel of Fiat Multipla with co-star Deena in the passenger seat beside her when the fender bender happened.
She was breath tested at the scene – but not drugs tested – and then taken to a local police station when it emerged she did not have any documents with her when questioned. [Daily Mail]
Why would she have any kind of documents? She’s just driving a car around a foreign country. What’s she supposed to do, carry a passport like some kind of peasant? Next thing you know, people will demand that she pay attention and not drive into police escorts, like a lowly chauffeur.
The “document” she lacked was proof of vaccination for Parvo.
Is it wrong that I don’t give a shit about this? No. Is it wrong that I am actively trying not to give a shit about this? Also no.
Corgi poop > Snooki.
I’m disappointed the crash didn’t occur at the bottom of a cliff.
I thought the show was about banging into things. Metal on metal is a tasteful improvement.
Regarding the banner picture:
Snooki: Hey offic-ah, you ev-ah seen-ah Bad-ah Lieutenant-ah, eh?
Wait…is Italy one of those countries where everyone drives on the wrong side of the street? They should give ITALY a ticket. Damn foreigners. How dare they.
Wait…is she seriously only 23?
Christ.
they said she wasn’t “drugs tested”.
How would they do that? take hair, blood, or urin?
Not a single WOP / without papers joke?
You people are despicable.
she can barely speak English and walk upright at the same time, do you really think she would be a good driver ?? I am surprised she can reach the wheel without a toddler seat to be honest. [www.dailystooge.com]
