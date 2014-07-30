So Are We All Doing This ‘Sharknado’ Thing Again Or What?

A quick Sharknado sequel Pro vs. Con:
PRO
- Last year’s original version was a magnificent amount of fun, and most of the main players are back.
- Ian Ziering is really, really good as a silly B-movie lead, and I mean that as a sincere compliment. He totally committed to the role in the first one, despite every fiber of his body probably telling him to do otherwise, and the result was the audience laughing with the film instead of at it. Not everyone can pull that off. (Hi.)
- It’s getting pretty good reviews.
- It’s probably going to be a good time if you can get out of your head about it, you contrarian piece of human garbage.
- Sharks in tornadoes.
- It’s a Wednesday in late July and what the hell else are you going to watch?
CON
- It all feels a little too contrived this time, doesn’t it? Like, would you be totally surprised if one of the actors physically crawls out of the television and winks at you? I’m not sure I would.
- Part of the fun of the first one was running with a silly thing most people didn’t care about (at least at the beginning), and, like, you wouldn’t be totally out of line to feel a little weird about Matt Lauer getting a cameo in this one.
- No Nova the Shotgun-Wielding Bartender.
Which brings me to my point: Are we all doing this again tonight or what? Y/N (Letters only, please.)
I’m still there, I’m going to be there with the sharknado until the wheels fall off. So after the Nova Strikes back sequel, but before the Tara Reid prequel.
I missed the first liveblog, but I hope to be here for “Sharkin 2: Electric Eelaloo.”
YAY SHARKS!
And miss Suits and The Soup? No thank you.
So much for letters only.
NO ONE READS THE RULES
Z.
Shit, I’m doing this wrong.
Unless we’re naming Rush albums? No?
@Otto Man Or world wars involving Brad Pitt.
I say Y, if only to support the last bastion of originality in film making.
Way too contrived this time around. The ads at Subway that feature Jared for one. For another, the tagline to the movie is, “SHARK HAPPENS!”
Y. Because why the fuck not.
Y
Y
At least I am.
Y
N
It’s trivia night.
Y
The Last Man
That’s raid night for me, but I desperately hope to show up Thursday and reply with comments no one else on earth will ever see, nor would they find funny if they did.
I’ll record a repeat because there’s far more worthwhile stuff on tonight and I won’t have weed until the weekend. I don’t see how anyone could watch these things sober
Y
I’m actually more exited about Sharktopus vs Pteracuda on Saturday. Love me some low budget monster movies.
Sharktopus was an under-appreciated masterpiece.
Y
N
Watching the Red Sox.
Sorry for your luck.
Eh, I started the season with low expectations and in that respect, they have not disappointed. I thought last year was a fluke as it was – Farrell was a piss poor pitching coach in his first go-around with the team.
I guess Y because the only other thing on tonight is The Bridge.
I just don’t want to get burned like I did with the Piranha 3D sequel. The Hoff and Paul Scheer had great cameos in it, but the rest was just too stupid.
Y! Hell Effing Y!
So are we doing this thing or what?
Y, because, in all honesty, this is one of the funniest things I have seen all year.
It didn’t disappoint.