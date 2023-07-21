Solar Opposites doesn’t get as much attention as the other show created by Justin Roiland (who now has nothing to do with either), but it should.

The Hulu animated series, about a family of aliens living on Earth, is a lot of fun. Especially once “The Wall,” where humans are shrunk down and held hostage, became an integral part of the show. The season four trailer, which you can watch above, teases more adventures for the former inhabitants of Planet Shlorp (including the Pupa, who is like a more mischievous Baby Yoda), and more time spent in “The Wall,” but there’s a big change from previous seasons: Korvo is now voiced by Dan Stevens, who showed off his comedy chops in Eurovision Song Contest. So if there’s more jokes about Mr. Bean, going “on holiday,” and other British things this season, that’s why.

Here’s more:

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In season four, we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all new Silvercops adventures!

Solar Opposites returns to Hulu on Monday, August 14, with 11 episodes, followed by a Valentine’s Day special coming in 2024.