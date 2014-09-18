Someone In The ‘American Horror Story’ Marketing Department Is Good At Photoshop (Part 2)

09.18.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Earlier this week American Horror Story: Freak Show unveiled the latest poster for the upcoming series which featured a woman with two hands attached to one wrist, which I suggested was probably not biologically possible. This latest poster, on the other hand, is definitely not biologically possible (if it was, China would have probably figured out a way), but on the plus side, it is super gross!

According to I09, American Horror Story is not the first to use this abomination imagery, and that the pop culture/geek site Bit Rebels did it two years ago. So now even American Horror Story’s marketing pieces are borrowing tropes from other sources.

