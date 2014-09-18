Someone In The ‘American Horror Story’ Marketing Department Is Good At Photoshop (Part 2)

Earlier this week American Horror Story: Freak Show unveiled the latest poster for the upcoming series which featured a woman with two hands attached to one wrist, which I suggested was probably not biologically possible. This latest poster, on the other hand, is definitely not biologically possible (if it was, China would have probably figured out a way), but on the plus side, it is super gross!
According to I09, American Horror Story is not the first to use this abomination imagery, and that the pop culture/geek site Bit Rebels did it two years ago. So now even American Horror Story’s marketing pieces are borrowing tropes from other sources.
It’s all designed to create buzz after that trainwreck that was AHS: Coven. I would give Ryan Murphy more credit if we saw these oddities in the show but we’ll probably see them in their creepy opening.
i’m going to give it a chance but after coven this will be on a real short leash