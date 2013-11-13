What The ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Prequel Might Look Like

Kurt Sutter has been teasing the possibility of a Sons of Anarchy prequel for years, and this week, he’s even gone so far as to indicate that he’s had discussions with FX about doing it, and that the network is open to it. Sutter would, however, like to put some space between the series he’s wrapping up next year and the prequel.
What’s interesting to me, however, is that it would not take place in 1993, which is when the events that gave rise to the current composition of Sons of Anarchy happened, namely the love triangle between Clay Morrow and John Teller that led to Teller’s death. Instead it would go back to the very beginning, to the late 60s when SAMCRO began to take shape.
That means that we presumably would not see a young Tig, Chibs, or Bobby, but the nine original members, of which only two remain alive today, Clay Morrow and Lenny ‘The Pimp’ Janowitz. We would get to see young versions of Piney, Gemma, Unser, and Keith McGee (who Clay killed in season three), but I guess my issue with it is that there’d be no tension over the deaths of any of the original nine. Piney and Keith died in season three; Lenny is in prison; Uncle Tom died in prison later on; Otto Moran died in 1985; and John Teller died in 1993. The only member of the First 9 whose means and time of death we don’t know about already is Chico Vellenueva, the first Hispanic member of the club.
Certainly, Sutter could create plenty of drama in the circumstances that led the First 9 to create the club in the midst of the Veitnam war, but besides a few passing romantic overtures that Clay and Unser may make at Gemma, there wouldn’t be a huge narrative connection between the prequel and the current series. Maybe that actually works to its benefit: It would be able to stand on its own.
That said, I have looked high and low, and I have no idea who would be appropriate to play a young Gemma, Clay, and Unser. Their features are so oversized and distinct that it’d be really difficult to find actors in their early 20s with a likeness. Plus, ’70’s fashion for motorcycle gangs? Yikes.
On the other hand, maybe they could bring back Ryan Hurst to play the younger version of his Dad, Piney.
I like the idea of going back to the beginning beginning if they are going to do a prequel at all. Other than knowing when people died everything else they may have done is completely up for grabs.
And let’s be honest, who the hell wants to go back to the late 80’s or early90’s anyway?
Poison, Ratt, Warrant, Ronald Reagan, Corey Feldman and Haim, Michael Jackson, Courtney Love, Eddie Murphy.
It’ll all be going well until the episode where they introduce the Jamaican new member, Jah Jah.
Why would Haim want to go back to the 80s? Aren’t those chicks only in their twenties?
Don’t forget Winger!
This article made me go to the SOA Wiki and oddly enough today would be the 20th anniversary of John Teller’s death. Let’s all take a moment and pay our respects in memory of this fictional television character.
I’d just like to take this moment to say that your profile pic is awesome.
Considering the hot, steaming dump Kurt Sutter has taken on Mad Men it tickles me that he’s possibly going to do a show set in the 60’s.
Sutter just wants to dye his hair black and get back on TV as a young Otto.
Biker Babies.
SAMCRO works as security at Altamont.
Jake Busey might pull off a young Clay. Maybe Meth Damon?
I could see Laura Prepon as Gemma, too after OITNB.
Meth Damon would be great as young Clay. Prepon too.
But they could also raid the cast of Boardwalk Empire — the guys who play Jimmy and Richard could easily be Piney and Chico.
I did a Google image search for “young Ron Perlman” and holy shit, I never realized he was in “Ice Pirates.”
Space Herpes.
it’s a good look.
Robot Pimp.
There wouldn’t be any tension about who’s gonna die, anyway. Kurt Sutter is very reluctant to kill main characters. Look at how long Gemma lasted in Sons. Okay, maybe that’s a bad example (she’s married to him, after all). So let’s take Tara, instead. Everyone has hated her for a long time, she doesn’t fit in, and for most of the show they haven’t known what to do w/ her. But still she’s hung around this long.
She’s been bringing the A game this season. I think it was a slow set up for her, but one that’s paying off now. She was the outsider, acclimating to the life. But now she’s in, she wants out, and she’s playing dirty to get her way.
Or you hate her because she’s the BUZZKILL WOMAN. Either one.
Tara is rocking it this year, no doubt.
If they want to mix things up, make Clay biracial, Perlman’s son could fill the role.
Yeah, Dustin, this 60’s thing has been the plan ever since he first mentioned wanting to do it years ago.
I think it’s hysterical that you’ve thought it would take place in the 90’s this whole time though.
Fucking hell you are terrible at your job.
dude, he’s OBVIOUSLY trolling you with this article. Cmon. You’re just making Dustin stronger, don’t you see?
I would love to see Baby Jax flaring his baby nostrils at everything.
The baby bro walk would be ADORABLE.
Must have the white sneakers though or it doesn’t work.
all these … <3
+ to all of you.. Good form..
You’ll know it’s him because he’ll dress the exact same.
He might be too old, but Michael Cudlitz would be amazing as Clay.
Or if not, Piney?
I like it.
I would watch the shit out of a prequel set in the 60’s. The 90’s and JT’s soul searching would just give us more heavy drama like this show. The 60’s though? That’s a group of young vets who don’t give a shit getting together to wreck shit and make mayhem. It probably wouldn’t have the gravitas of the current Sons, but it’d be a seriously fun show. Just like first season Sons we all thought was fun and cool.
I cannot imagine SOA ending next season this is by far the best FX original ever, in my opinion this show must go on
Emma Watson as Gemma……….. Michael Chikless as Unser ………… Ryan Hurst as Piney ……. Josh Brolin as Clay
Emma Stone not watson
bahahahaha Stone or Watson as Gemma make me laugh
I ment Emma Stone lol
young Jax lol
[www.adweek.com]
Most of you aren’t old enough to remember all of the biker movies from the 60s. Hell’s Angels was such a big deal, and there were many biker clubs. I remember “The Born Losers” and “The Devil’s Angels” from the 60s movie arcade theaters, and somewhere in the bookcase are soundtracks from the movies on vinyl. This is a great period for a new series. Of course jeans and black leather jackets, and then later the denim jackets with the emblems.
“On the other hand, maybe they could bring back Ryan Hurst to play the younger version of his Dad, Piney”
Except Opie’s what? A foot taller than Piney? Maybe more
no hes not.william lucking is 6ft5
This would be a super great idea, however how will they ever find a cast to match SOA, as a huge part of what makes SOA is the fab cast!!!
if Sutter is writing it – and they get the right actors – sounds like gold! We’ll see!
Jesse Plemons as young Clay anyone? Todd from Breaking Bad? This actor has already shown us he’s good at playing a deceitful, manipulative prick who can simultaneously appear as a friend.